Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Celestin KOUAKO
Ajouter
Celestin KOUAKO
DUEKOUE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ARMAJARO0
- COMMERCIAL
2008 - 2013
Formations
ISCOM (Abldjan)
Abldjan
1999 - 2001
Réseau
Bene ALASSANE
Kacou Jean Claude N'GORAN
Mouahé Régis KONAN
Olivier LELLA
Robert ZOH