Celestin MUNYANEZA
Ajouter
Celestin MUNYANEZA
THIÈS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Biotechnology
Production
Entreprises
International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI)
- Supervisor
2013 - maintenant
Interstate School of Veterinary Science and Medicine of Dakar
- Instructorship
2011 - 2012
Formations
Inter-State School Of Veterinary Sciences And Medicine (Dakar)
Dakar
2006 - 2012
DVM
Inter-State School Of Veterinary Sciences And Medicine (Dakar)
Dakar
2006 - 2012
Msc
Réseau
Dossou Fidèle ATAKOUN
Kouamé Sylvain KOUASSI
Macire DIALLO