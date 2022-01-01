Célia BUISINE

-
Procter & Gamble
- Associate Brand Manager Salon Professional Global Distributors operations
Asnières-sur-Seine
2011 - maintenant
Clarins
- Assistant Product Manager (6 months) & Assistant Category Manager (3 months)
Paris
2010 - 2011
Analyzed Clarins Skincare and Make up performance
Prepared the 2011 marketing plan including product launches and promotional plan
Elaborated support tools for sale such as launches books
Propounded merchandising optimization for Clarins’ stands at Galeries Lafayette and Printemp
Barilla
- Assistant Brand Manager
Parme
2010 - 2010
Analyzed Barilla products performance (Pasta and sauces)
Managed the partnership with 40 Business schools and with l’Atelier des chefs
Implemented a press conference for the announcement of products launches
Reedited the Barilla recipe book in association with the Editions Alain Ducasse
Monitored the Casa Barilla Tour in France
ULN UK Ltd (Bongrain)
- Assistant Category Manager
2009 - 2009
Analyzed competitors websites and internet strategies
Studied the media activities and expenses
Monitored the performances of Manchego and smoked cheese
Propounded merchandising plans to retailers
Orange Business Services
- Assistant Project Manager
2008 - 2008
Reorganization of professional market