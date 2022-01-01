Menu

Célia BUISINE

Asnières-sur-Seine

  • Procter & Gamble - Associate Brand Manager Salon Professional Global Distributors operations

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2011 - maintenant

  • Clarins - Assistant Product Manager (6 months) & Assistant Category Manager (3 months)

    Paris 2010 - 2011  Analyzed Clarins Skincare and Make up performance
     Prepared the 2011 marketing plan including product launches and promotional plan
     Elaborated support tools for sale such as launches books
     Propounded merchandising optimization for Clarins’ stands at Galeries Lafayette and Printemp

  • Barilla - Assistant Brand Manager

    Parme 2010 - 2010  Analyzed Barilla products performance (Pasta and sauces)
     Managed the partnership with 40 Business schools and with l’Atelier des chefs
     Implemented a press conference for the announcement of products launches
     Reedited the Barilla recipe book in association with the Editions Alain Ducasse
     Monitored the Casa Barilla Tour in France

  • ULN UK Ltd (Bongrain) - Assistant Category Manager

    2009 - 2009  Analyzed competitors websites and internet strategies
     Studied the media activities and expenses
     Monitored the performances of Manchego and smoked cheese
     Propounded merchandising plans to retailers

  • Orange Business Services - Assistant Project Manager

    2008 - 2008 Reorganization of professional market

