Menu

Célia CHALOIN

BORDEAUX

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bordeaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Responsable communication, relations clients et internet

Mes compétences :
Rédaction
Communication
Marketing
Community management
Microsoft Office
Montage vidéo
Gestion de projet
Communication interne
Communication événementielle
Suite Adobe CS4
Veille
Relations Presse
Journalisme
Relations Publiques
Stratégie de communication
Création de site web
Sphinx Software
Joomla!
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Lightroom
Adobe Premiere

Entreprises

  • E.Leclerc Bordeaux Chartrons - Responsable communication, relations clients et internet

    2016 - maintenant

  • La Ligue contre le cancer Gironde - Assistante communication

    2015 - maintenant

  • Institut National de Jeunes Sourds de Bordeaux - Assistante communication

    2014 - 2014 Développement du site web - Création d’une plaquette institutionnelle - Appui à l’organisation d’un évènement

  • Association Générations 4L - Chef de projet

    2014 - 2015 Participation au raid 4L Trophy
    Présidente de l'association Générations 4L
    Recherche de partenariats - Management
    Création d'outils de communication
    Évènementiel - Relations presse

  • Nuits de Fourvière / Cirque Plume - Agent d'accueil

    2013 - 2013 Accueil du public en salle - Placement
    Billetterie
    Gestion des demandes diverses des spectateurs

  • Croix-Rouge - Stagiaire Communication

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Organisation des Journées Nationales de la Croix-Rouge : semaine de collecte de dons pour l'association
    Gestion des bénévoles
    Planning des journées de collectes
    Recherche de partenariats matériels
    Contacts téléphoniques avec les partenaires (supermarchés et mairies)
    Création des supports de communication locaux (affiche, mailing)
    Gestion des comptes Facebook de l'association

  • UNICEF - Recruteur de donateurs

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Relationnel - Démarchage - Négociation

  • Direction Interrégionale des Services Pénitentiaires de Lyon - Stagiaire Communication / Insertion et Probation

    2012 - 2012 Service communication :
    - Création d'articles et refonte du site intranet
    - Gestion de la revue de presse hebdomadaire
    - Rédaction de communiqués de presse
    - Création d'un fichier presse
    - Création et diffusion d'un questionnaire de satisfaction pour les agents en interne

    Service insertion / probation :
    - Mise en place d'une journée de présentation du travail pénitentiaire aux entreprises de la région du Puy-en-Velay (département de la Haute-Loire, 43)
    - Prise de contact et création de partenariats avec des acteurs sociaux
    - Relations presse : création d'un fichier presse et rédaction de communiqués

  • Le Dauphiné Libéré - Stagiaire et Correspondante Locale

    VEUREY VOROIZE 2011 - 2011 Interviews, entretiens et participation à des évènements locaux
    Rédaction d'articles avec photographies
    Mise à jour du planning des évènements estivaux locaux

Formations

  • Université Bordeaux 3 Montaigne

    Bordeaux 2013 - 2015 Master Communication et Générations

    Spécialisation sur le public jeunesse
    Création et gestion de site web & réseaux sociaux
    Veille informationnelle
    Outils de communication interne et externe
    Relations presse
    Évènementiel
    Marketing

  • Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne

    Rennes 2012 - 2013 Histoire et approche socio-politique d'internet
    Management de l'information
    Pratiques langagières
    Sociologie de l'innovation
    Perspectives et enjeux du multimédia
    Relations et coopérations européennes et internationales

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin

    Lyon 2010 - 2012 Communication

    Participation aux Journées de l'Enseignement Supérieur et au salon de l'étudiant
    Communication interne et externe (relations publiques)
    Marketing et stratégie de communication
    Expression écrite et orale
    Épistémologie et linguistique
    Économie et sociologie (utilisation du logiciel Sphinx)
    Histoire des médias
    Création de site web
    Création publicitaire et audiovisuel (utilisation du logiciel

Réseau