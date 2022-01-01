Célia CHALOIN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bordeaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Responsable communication, relations clients et internet
Mes compétences :
Rédaction
Communication
Marketing
Community management
Microsoft Office
Montage vidéo
Gestion de projet
Communication interne
Communication événementielle
Suite Adobe CS4
Veille
Relations Presse
Journalisme
Relations Publiques
Stratégie de communication
Création de site web
Sphinx Software
Joomla!
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Lightroom
Adobe Premiere