Célia DESCHAMPS

Paris

En résumé

Ingénieure enthousiaste et motivée, à la recherche d'un VIE à partir de mars 2015

Mes compétences :
SQL
SAS
Modélisations stochastique
Analyse financière
Statistiques
R
Economie
Python Programming
Visual Basic for Applications
SAS Statistical Package
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
MATLAB
Maple
Java
Fixed Income
CAML
LaTeX
mathématiques financières
Algorithmie
Bloomberg

Entreprises

  • Lafarge - Analyste Stratégique

    Paris 2014 - 2014 - au sein de l'équipe Fusions-Acquisitions : participation à un projet de cession majeur
    - au sein de l'équipe Stratégie et Modélisations Financières : élaboration et analyse des prévisions moyen terme par pays

  • BNP Paribas - Analyste Quantitatif

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Réalisation d'un script en Python permettant de générer quotidiennement un certain type de matrices de risque, manipulant les différents instruments financiers

  • Junior Entreprise MINES SERVICES - Chargée de Communication

    2012 - 2013 Missions : rédaction des différents supports de communication de Mines Services, association de 15 étudiants organisée comme une entreprise, chiffre d'affaires annuel : 40 000 EUR

  • Bureau des Sports de l'Ecole - Responsable de l'équipe de danse Organisation

    2012 - 2013 Missions :
    Organisation des entrainements, gestion de l'équipe, préparations pour divers tournois

  • Ecole des Mines de Nancy - Projet de Recherche

    2012 - 2013 Prévision du risque de défaillance d'une entreprise grâce à la
    régression logistique

Formations

  • Université Nancy 1 Henri Poincaré

    Vandoeuvre Les Nancy 2014 - 2015 Master 2 Ingénierie Mathématique et Outils

    Double diplôme réalisé en parallèle de ma dernière année aux Mines
    Cours suivis : Algorithmique, Base de Données (SQL), Modélisation Stochastique

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Mines De Nancy (ENSMN)

    Nancy 2011 - 2015 Formation d'Ingénieur Civil des Mines

    Cours suivis : Mathématiques Financières, Analyse Financière, Calcul Stochastique, Statistiques, Economie

  • Lycée Saint-Louis - Paris

    Paris 2008 - 2011 Classe préparatoire aux Grandes écoles

    MPSI, MP* option informatique

Réseau

