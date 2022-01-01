Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Célia GABRIAC
Ajouter
Célia GABRIAC
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
IUT Toulouse II - Figeac
Figeac
2013 - maintenant
Lycée St Exupery
Blagnac
2010 - 2013
Bac ES mention assez bien
Réseau
Audrée GONZALEZ
Benjamin MONTOYA
Caroline BOURGOIN
Davy FAURE
Laurène GABRIAC
Marie PAGÈS
Marion SALLES
Michaël SOULIÉ
Shekeb KAMRAN
Yoann CABOS