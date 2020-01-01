Menu

Célia HOGNON

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Budgets & Budgeting
Customer Relationship Management
Sales Assistance
Project Management
Photoshop
Hard-Working
Teamwork
Excel

Entreprises

  • L'ORÉAL - Marketing Junior

    PARIS 2018 - maintenant an L'ORÉAL, URBAN DECAY Travel Retail
    EMEAChef de produit Trade
    * Gestion de l'assortiment et du catalogue produit
    * Création et animation de plan 360 pour NAKED CHERRY, ALL NIGHTER SETTING SPRAY & NAKED RELOADED.
    * Animation des #TOP15 POS
    * Déploiement d'une stratégie digitale (analyse et suivi, création de Template et landing page)
    * Gestion et suivi des budgets

  • L'oréal - Chef de produit trade junior

    PARIS 2018 - maintenant

  • LVMH - Assistante Chef de Marque

    Paris 2017 - 2017 * Reporting sell out de la marque, analyses hebdomadaires et mensuelles des franchises Very Irrésistible (Very Irrésistible et Live Irrésistible) et Gentlemen Only
    * Participation au lancement de Live Irrésistible EDP Délicieuse et Gentleman EDT
    * Participation à la préparation de la présentation Révisé et des comités Branche
    * Création et mise à jour des outils commerciaux :newsletter, le catalogue produit (sur logiciel de commande et intranet), outils d'aide à la vente et applications

  • Paris 8 haute parfumerie - Assistante Chef de Produit

    2015 - 2016 * Gestion des actions trade de Guerlain, Lauder, Clinique, Lancôme, Bobbi Brown, Clarins
    * Anlalyse et suivi des outils de pilotage (merchandising, CRM, sell-out, business review, ranking, analyse des stocks)
    * CRM : Analyse CRM et des taux de retours mailings, mise à jour de la base de données
    * Gestion de projet : Coordination et mise en place
    d'évènements bimestriels : séance de maquillage Bobby
    Brown, et fête des mères avec Guerlain La Petite Robe
    Noire : vitrophanie, atelier dégustation, afterwork, event blogers, cross-selling

    interne

Formations

  • Essec

    Cergy Pontoise 2018 - 2019 INTERNATIONAL DE LA PARFUMERIE ET DE LA COSMETIQUE -ISIPCA & ESSEC

    INTERNATIONAL DE LA PARFUMERIE ET DE LA
    COSMETIQUE -ISIPCA & ESSEC
    Immersion dans le secteur de la beauté:
    * 30 matières premières végétales et synthétiques
    * 30 bestsellers de la parfumerie sélective
    * Formulation ( création d'un parfum, d'une crème, d'un shampoing et d'un gel)
    * Analyse sensorielle

  • ICN Business School

    Nancy 2014 - 2017 MASTER 2

    Mémoire sur « Les hommes et la beauté : quel est
    l'impact de la démocratisation de la beauté sur les attitudes des hommes par rapport aux produits cosmétiques ? »

  • Université De Lorraine (Metz)

    Metz 2012 - 2014 LICENCE

    LORRAINE
    Etudes Européennes et internationales, spécialisation histoire de l'art

    CORE STRENGTHS

    * PASSIONATE
    * ORGANIZED
    * HARD WORKER
    * TEAM PLAYER
    * ANALYST
    * CREATIVE

