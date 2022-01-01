Célia MULLER

Mes compétences :
Microsoft office
Achat
Aeronautique
Negociation
Entreprises
Virbac
- VIE Industrial and CAPEX equipment buyer
Carros2015 - 2016In charge of project CAPEX procurement for new production suites in Saint Louis' plant
Management of 11 call for tenders for new production suites:(scales,booth,conveyors,furnitures etc)
- Suppliers sourcing
- launching call for tenders
- commercial/contractual negotiations
- price negotiations
- project follow - up on commercial/technical issues
- supplier relationship management
- multifonctional team work
- delivery time close follow up in agreement with the project planning established
- Project financial follow-up: weekly report of project spending to VP of Operations and presentation to the project team.
- invoices,payments
- change orders
Consumables Procurement for production department.
Airbus Group
- Acheteur lignes d'assemblage
Blagnac 2014 - 2014Contract management A 321
Mise en place contrat cadre outillages tous les sites Airbus UK
Lancement d'appels d'offres pour le site de Broughton (UK)
Support achat projet step change site de Broughton
Airbus Group
- Acheteur projet bâtiments
Blagnac 2014 - 2014Acheteur projet bâtiments sites Airbus Toulouse
Acheteur bâtiments Siège Social Airbus Group (100 M €) lancement des appels d'offres, point focal fournisseurs, négociations techniques et financières, suivi contractuel, suivi projet, réunion de chantier projet.
Airbus Group
- Metal machines lead buyer
Blagnac 2012 - 2013Airbus Group General Procurement
purchasing of metallic machines for all EADS European plants (Airbus and Eurocopter) in Spain,England,Germany and France.
Budget:5.3M€
Procurement process,call for tenders launching,suppliers negotiations,contract management,customers relationship,projects management.
Culture advance
- Assistante commerciale et ressources humaines