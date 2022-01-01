Menu

Célia TRAMIS

En résumé

I always challenge myself for improving my skills.
Currently, I evolve in an international context to improve my English.
Conscientious and hard-working, I learn fast and have demonstrated these qualities in my different jobs.
I've no problem working in a team, I believe that by respecting the people you work with, you earn their respect.

Mes compétences :
SQL
Word
EDI
EDIFACT
Excel
Rédaction technique
Tibco

Entreprises

  • Eumatech - Consultant EDI

    Casablanca 2015 - maintenant

  • LOGAXONE redonne un visage humain à la SSII - Consultant EDI/EAI

    2014 - 2015 En mission chez Telintrans:

    • Analyse et résolution des incidents concernant les plateformes EDI et EAI
    • Administration des environnements
    • Réalisation des demandes de services et des demandes de changement
    • Rédaction de la documentation technique et des fiches de consignes pour le niveau 1
    • Représentation en CAB des équipes Flux et DBA

  • Conforama - Ingénieur EDI

    Marne-la-Vallée 2012 - 2014 • Déclaration de nouveaux partenaires (prestataires, fournisseurs, magasins, dépôts, entrepôts)
    • Pilotage des mises en place des flux EDI : ORDERS, DESADV, INVOIC (protocole de test)
    • Coordination des projets d’échange B2B(demande de devis, coordination des tests entre la DSI, le prestataire et les partenaires, demande de mise en production des flux) : protocole FTP, CFT, SFTP.
    • Gestion des relations avec les prestataires de flux EDI/B2B(vérification des contrats, des factures, gestions des demandes courantes lié au paramétrage des environnements de test et de production)
    • Mise en production des flux (EDI, B2B) et paramétrage de la console TRADEXPRESS (fournisseur X400)
    • Etude contractuelle
    • Gestion de projet (migration flux Fax-SMS, ORDCHG)
    • Management opérationnel
    • Analyse et résolution des incidents de niveau 2 et 3 (EDI, fax, SMS, B2B)
    • Garante des standards et des normes EDI en tant qu’expert EDI
    • Rédaction des dossiers d’exploitation, dossier d’installation, consigne de production, reporting

  • PRENIUM - CONSULTANT EDI

    Ivry sur seine 2010 - 2011 En mission dans le groupe Saint-Gobain, rattachée à l’équipe DSI-EDI de Point P, où j’y ai effectué les tâches suivantes :
    • Apporter une expertise sur les messages EDI INVOIC, ORDERS, DESADV
    • Envoi de la procédure de mise en place des différents flux (ORDER, INVOIC) aux fournisseurs
    • Vérification de la structure des différents messages et mise en conformité des messages
    • Reporting des quotas de mise place des différents flux
    • Vérification de la bonne intégration des messages sortants et entrants (protocole de test)
    • Mise en production d’une centaine de fournisseurs sur les flux ODERS et INVOIC
    • Demande d’action préventive et force de proposition pour l’amélioration du service

  • STIME - TECHNICIEN EDI

    Vert-le-Grand 2008 - 2010 • Envoi de la procédure de mise en place des différents flux (ORDERS, DESADV, INVOICE) aux fournisseurs
    • Vérification de la bonne intégration des messages sortants et entrants (protocole de test)
    • Mise en production des flux et paramétrage des serveurs (selon le type réseaux EDI)
    • Reporting
    • Accueil des demandes des utilisateurs suites à des dysfonctionnements
    • Enregistrements des demandes
    • Suivi du traitement des appels
    • Exploitation de la base d’incident : relance, consolidation, analyse de tendance
    • Alerte, information du client
    • Diffusion information

  • Cegedim - TECHNICO COMMERCIALE

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2007 - 2008 • Gestion d’un portefeuille client de cinq laboratoires pharmaceutique (Lundbeck, SPMSD, Teva, Ivax et Labcatal)
    Relationnel et disponibilité envers les clients (réunion interne et chez le client, point téléphonique journalier)
    • Analyse de la demande formulée par le laboratoire et établir le délai
    • Extraire les données à partir des bases de données
    Suivre le portefeuille clients sur les aspects techniques des demandes
    • Réalisation des tableaux de bord en fonction de la demande
    • Personnalisation de l’outil CRM
    Mise en place et respect de process avec le client et en interne
    Coordination inter service dans la mise en place des spécificités
    • Vérification des résultats

Formations

