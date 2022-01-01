Menu

Celine BADINIER

JURA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • GROUPE L'AMY - Chef de marque

    2019 - maintenant

  • SPECIAL EYES - Chef de Produit

    2015 - maintenant

  • JULBO EYEWEAR - Responsable produits Optique et Accessoires

    2012 - 2014

  • TAND'M - ZENKA DIFFUSION - Responsable Marketing et Communication

    2009 - 2012

  • GROUPE L'AMY - Chef de marque Lunettes KENZO

    2003 - 2009

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau