Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Celine LENOIR
Ajouter
Celine LENOIR
Le Mans
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Credit mutuel
- Conseillere clientele
Le Mans (72000)
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Institut Supérieur Métiers
Laval
2008 - 2009
en apprentissage
Lycée Le Mans Sud
Le Mans
2006 - 2008
Apprentie
Lycée Le Mans Sud
Le Mans
2002 - 2005
maths
Réseau
Caroline DUPONT
Catherine HOBON
Laurence WOHLFROMM
Melanie LEROUX
Mignot MATHILDE
Pascal LAZARD