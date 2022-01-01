Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Celine PINSON
Ajouter
Celine PINSON
Villejuif
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à la Rochelle
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LCL
- Conseillère particulier
Villejuif
2013 - maintenant
CACF SECTEUR BANCAIRE
- Conseillère clientèle
2001 - 2013
Formations
Ecole De Commerce ARCA
Evry
1998 - 2000
Réseau
Delphine CHEVALEYRE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z