Chahid AYMEN (CHAHID)

MENZEL BOURGUIBA

En résumé

Curieux, dynamique, motivé, rigueur de travail
Je suis un technicien supérieur en gestion des technologies de l’information et de communication
Vous pourrez trouver d'autres informations me concernant en naviguant sur mon CV en ligne.
N'hésitez pas à me contacter!

Bonne visite

Mes compétences :
eMarketing
MS word, PowerPoint, Excel
Outil de gestion (Gestion Financière, Comptabili
Management de L’entreprise (Management stratégique
IDEE Financial Software
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Internet

Entreprises

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Des Etudes Technologiques En Communication De Tunis (ISET'COM) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2009 - 2013 La Licence Appliquée

    c'est une formation basé sur les aspect traditionnelles de la gestion (comptabilité, gestion financière...) et les nouvelles technologies informatiques et communication

  • Lycée Secondaire Menzel (Bizerte)

    Bizerte 2009 - 2009 baccalaureat economie et gestion

