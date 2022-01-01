Menu

Chantal EECKHOUT

PARIS

Entreprises

  • DIPTA - Laboratoire de développement - Responsable laboratoire Esthétique et Innovation

    1999 - maintenant

  • D&D spa - Milan / Italie - Responsable de développement Bio-Etyc/Deborah/Rouge Baiser

    1992 - 1998

  • Yves ROCHER (Paris)-Laboratoires de recherche et développement - Chimiste en charge de la formulation Livre Vert

    1988 - 1991

