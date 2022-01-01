Retail
Chantal EECKHOUT
Chantal EECKHOUT
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DIPTA - Laboratoire de développement
- Responsable laboratoire Esthétique et Innovation
1999 - maintenant
D&D spa - Milan / Italie
- Responsable de développement Bio-Etyc/Deborah/Rouge Baiser
1992 - 1998
Yves ROCHER (Paris)-Laboratoires de recherche et développement
- Chimiste en charge de la formulation Livre Vert
1988 - 1991
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Agathe VINCENT
Audrey OGEDA
Christelle NIKITAS
Delphine HULARD - L'HURIEC
Elise DARGENT
Malorie DUVENT
Matthieu MORONI
Sophie WEBER
Stéphanie LARTIGUE
