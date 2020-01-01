Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Charef KAOULALA
Ajouter
Charef KAOULALA
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
C K renovation
- Chef d entreprise
2009 - 2017
C K renovation
- Chef d entreprise
2009 - 2017
Formations
Lycée C. Fauriel (Lyon)
Lyon
1991 - 1994
Lycée C. Fauriel (Lyon)
Lyon
1991 - 1994
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel