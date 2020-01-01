Charlène TRIGUEIRO

Postgraduate Student in Fashion Buying & Management with a Masters in Strategic Marketing. Experience in retail and sales I have a broad knowledge of key trends and customer behaviour in various European countries. Creative, motivated and interested to find a challenging Trainee Fashion Buyer position in a progressive company offering early responsibility with performance criteria for promotion, focused and goal oriented with a clear vision of future objectives.





Mes compétences :

Visual Merchandising

Merchandising

Inventory Management

trend forecasting

team working skills

sample selection

Volunteering

Team Management

Strategic Management

Quality Control

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Market research

Global Marketing Management

French Law

Collection Planning

Blogging