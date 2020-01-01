Charlène TRIGUEIRO

Postgraduate Student in Fashion Buying & Management with a Masters in Strategic Marketing. Experience in retail and sales I have a broad knowledge of key trends and customer behaviour in various European countries. Creative, motivated and interested to find a challenging Trainee Fashion Buyer position in a progressive company offering early responsibility with performance criteria for promotion, focused and goal oriented with a clear vision of future objectives.
Mes compétences :
Visual Merchandising
Merchandising
Inventory Management
trend forecasting
team working skills
sample selection
Volunteering
Team Management
Strategic Management
Quality Control
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Market research
Global Marketing Management
French Law
Collection Planning
Blogging
Pas de contact professionnel