Charlène TRIGUEIRO

Dublin

En résumé

Postgraduate Student in Fashion Buying & Management with a Masters in Strategic Marketing. Experience in retail and sales I have a broad knowledge of key trends and customer behaviour in various European countries. Creative, motivated and interested to find a challenging Trainee Fashion Buyer position in a progressive company offering early responsibility with performance criteria for promotion, focused and goal oriented with a clear vision of future objectives.


Mes compétences :
Visual Merchandising
Merchandising
Inventory Management
trend forecasting
team working skills
sample selection
Volunteering
Team Management
Strategic Management
Quality Control
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Market research
Global Marketing Management
French Law
Collection Planning
Blogging

Entreprises

  • Primark - Student Intern (Buying)

    Dublin 2015 - 2015 - Collection Planning
    - Raise Orders
    - Contact with suppliers
    - Sample fittings
    - Labelling
    - Merchandising

  • Groupe Beaumanoir - Retail Sales

    Saint-Malo 2014 - 2014 Le Scarabée, Rue du Marclet, 42153 Riorges, France
    - Sales & Negociation
    - Inventory management
    - Visual merchandising
    - Team management

  • . - Professeur d'Anglais

    2014 - 2014 English lessons to secondary school and third-level students in France

  • Mercedes Benz - Student Intern Sales Assistant

    MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX 2010 - 2010 - Market Research on Customer satisfaction in Roanne
    - Phoning and mailing
    - Selling Assistance
    - Stock Management (between st Etienne and Roanne)
    - Customer Relationship

  • G-Shop - Sales Assistant

    2009 - 2011 - Reception and Information
    - Inventory Management and Orders
    - Selling
    - Street Marketing

Formations

  • DUBLIN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (Dublin)

    Dublin 2014 - 2015 PgD in Fashion Buying & Management

    Modules: Fashion Buying, PR, Finance, International Fashion Retail Strategy, Marketing Fashion Brands, Materials and Fabrics, Retail Merchandising Analytics, Sociology of Fashion, Store Environment.

  • National University Of Ireland Galway (Galway)

    Galway 2013 - 2014 Master of Science in Strategic Marketing

    Modules:Strategic Marketing, Services Marketing, Sales Management, E- Marketing, New Product Development, Strategic Brand Management, Analytics, B to B Marketing, Global Marketing, Social Marketing and a Dissertation.

  • Galway Mayo Institute Of Technology GMIT (Galway)

    Galway 2012 - 2013 Bachelor of Business Honours in Marketing

    Modules: Irish Economy, Strategic Management, Global Marketing Management, People Management, Services Marketing, Strategic Marketing, International Sales Strategies, ICT for Marketing, Innovation and Creativity.

  • Sligo Institute Of Technology ITS (Sligo)

    Sligo 2011 - 2012 Bachelor of Business in International Marketing

    Modules: International Trade and Economics, European Law, International Marketing, Marketing Research, International Affairs, International Law.

  • Université Saint Etienne Jean Monnet

    Roanne 2009 - 2011 Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie en Techniques de Commercialisation

    Modules: French Law, Accountancy, Marketing, Logistic, IT, Mathematics & Statistics, Communication, English, Spanish, Market research, Applied Statistics, Distribution Strategies, International Marketing, POS Marketing, CRM, Negotiation & Purchase, Financial & Budgetary Management.

Réseau

