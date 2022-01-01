Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Charles-Alexandre CADIOU
Ajouter
Charles-Alexandre CADIOU
ORVAULT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion administrative
Gestion financière
Entreprises
ATLANTIQUE BUDO SECURITE
- Gérant
ORVAULT
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Notre Dame De Rezé
Reze
2006 - 2008
Réseau
Blog SÉCURITÉPRIVÉE
Didier TRINCHERO
Morgane KERGONOU
Stève BROCHOIR
Sylvain FRANCES
Veronique AUDOIN
Yann CHRISTODOULOU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z