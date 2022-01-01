Charles Antonin RAKOTONIRINA

Mes compétences :
UML/OMT
jQuery
AJAX
Microsoft C-SHARP
Web Services
Microsoft SQL Server
Oracle PL/SQL
JavaScript
Entity Framework
WEB API
KnockoutJS
ASP NET MVC 5
SIGNALR
Entreprises
BOCASAY
- Ingénieur-développeur web
Paris2014 - 2015Application GED et signature numérique de documents PDF
Via Space madagascar
- Développeur web .net(C#)
2013 - 2014Thème: « Polling et data reporting du terminal satellite ISATDATA PRO».
* Langage de programmation: C#, Lua
* Framework: .net
* SGBDR: SQL Server 2008 R2
* Outils: Visual Studio 2013, GIT
* Web Service: SOAP
* Intégration d'un système de géolocalisation AIS(Automatic Identification Système)
* Géolocalisation par téléphone satellite Iridium, IsatPhone Pro
* Installation et configuration BGAN
La société Actavis
- PHP designer
2011 - 2012de la société Visual-Labs.
Langage de programmation: PHP, SQL
Framework: Code Igniter, Jquery/Ajax
SGBDR: MySQL
Méthode de conception: MERISE (noté UML)
Outils: PHP designer, Sqlyog, SVN
Durée: 6 mois
Ecole Nationale d'Informatique
- Stage
2011 - 2012Thème: « Conception et Réalisation d'un Logiciel de gestion des ventes aux
enchères en ligne ».
Langage de programmation: Java (J2EE), SQL
Framework: JSF2, Hibernate, Jquery/Ajax, spring (IOC), Servlet
SGBDR: Postgresql
Méthode de conception: MERISE (noté UML)
Outils: NetBeans
Durée: 6 mois
La société « GNOSYS »
- Stage de fin
2010 - 2011d'étude du premier cycle pendant trois mois au sein de la
société « GNOSYS » pour l'obtention du diplôme en Licence Professionnelle.
Thème: « Conception et réalisation d'un logiciel de gestion des stocks ».
Langage de programmation : C#, PLSQL
Framework: .NET Framework
SGBDR: Oracle 8i
Outils: Visual Studio 2010, Toad for Oracle
Méthode de conception : MERISE (noté UML)
Durée: 6 mois
Institut de Formation Inter
- Stage
2009 - 2010pratique pendant trois mois au sein de l' Régional des Paramédicaux de
Thème: « Conception et réalisation d'un logiciel de gestion de congés et Suivi des
absences de personnels ».
Langage de programmation: PHP, SQL
Framework: code Igniter
SGBDR: MySQL
Outils: PHP designer, Sqlyog
Méthode de conception: MERISE (noté UML)
Durée: 3 mois
Ecole Nationale d'Informatique
- Stage
2008 - 2009Thème: « Réalisation d'un Logiciel de Gestion Bibliothécaire du Centre Universitaire
de Formation Professionnalisant Fianarantsoa (CUFP) ».
Langage de programmation: C
SGBD: Fichier séquentiel
Outils: notepad++
Formations
Ecole Nationale D'Informatique Université De Fianarantsoa (Fianarantsoa)
Fianarantsoa2012 - 2013Ingénieur Informatique
Cinquième année
Ecole Nationale D'Informatique Université De Fianarantsoa (Fianarantsoa)
Fianarantsoa2011 - 2012Quatrième année
Ecole Nationale D'Informatique Université De Fianarantsoa (Fianarantsoa)
Fianarantsoa2010 - 2011Licence Professionnelle
Ecole Nationale D'Informatique Université De Fianarantsoa (Fianarantsoa)
Fianarantsoa2009 - 2010Licence Professionnelle
Ecole Nationale D'Informatique Université De Fianarantsoa (Fianarantsoa)
Fianarantsoa2008 - 2009Licence Professionnelle
Facultés Des Sciences, Université De Fianarantsoa (Fianarantsoa)
Fianarantsoa2007 - 2008DEUG en Mathématique Informatique
«Diplôme DEUG en Mathématique Informatique pour les Sciences
sociales (MISS)».