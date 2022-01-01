Menu

Charles Antonin RAKOTONIRINA

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
UML/OMT
jQuery
AJAX
Microsoft C-SHARP
Web Services
Microsoft SQL Server
Oracle PL/SQL
JavaScript
Entity Framework
WEB API
KnockoutJS
ASP NET MVC 5
SIGNALR

Entreprises

  • BOCASAY - Ingénieur-développeur web

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Application GED et signature numérique de documents PDF

  • Via Space madagascar - Développeur web .net(C#)

    2013 - 2014 Thème: « Polling et data reporting du terminal satellite ISATDATA PRO».
    * Langage de programmation: C#, Lua
    * Framework: .net

    * SGBDR: SQL Server 2008 R2
    * Outils: Visual Studio 2013, GIT
    * Web Service: SOAP

    * Intégration d'un système de géolocalisation AIS(Automatic Identification Système)
    * Géolocalisation par téléphone satellite Iridium, IsatPhone Pro
    * Installation et configuration BGAN

  • La société Actavis - PHP designer

    2011 - 2012 de la société Visual-Labs.
    Langage de programmation: PHP, SQL
    Framework: Code Igniter, Jquery/Ajax
    SGBDR: MySQL
    Méthode de conception: MERISE (noté UML)
    Outils: PHP designer, Sqlyog, SVN
    Durée: 6 mois

  • Ecole Nationale d'Informatique - Stage

    2011 - 2012 Thème: « Conception et Réalisation d'un Logiciel de gestion des ventes aux
    enchères en ligne ».
    Langage de programmation: Java (J2EE), SQL
    Framework: JSF2, Hibernate, Jquery/Ajax, spring (IOC), Servlet
    SGBDR: Postgresql
    Méthode de conception: MERISE (noté UML)
    Outils: NetBeans
    Durée: 6 mois

  • La société « GNOSYS » - Stage de fin

    2010 - 2011 d'étude du premier cycle pendant trois mois au sein de la
    société « GNOSYS » pour l'obtention du diplôme en Licence Professionnelle.
    Thème: « Conception et réalisation d'un logiciel de gestion des stocks ».
    Langage de programmation : C#, PLSQL
    Framework: .NET Framework
    SGBDR: Oracle 8i
    Outils: Visual Studio 2010, Toad for Oracle
    Méthode de conception : MERISE (noté UML)
    Durée: 6 mois

  • Institut de Formation Inter - Stage

    2009 - 2010 pratique pendant trois mois au sein de l' Régional des Paramédicaux de
    Thème: « Conception et réalisation d'un logiciel de gestion de congés et Suivi des
    absences de personnels ».
    Langage de programmation: PHP, SQL
    Framework: code Igniter
    SGBDR: MySQL
    Outils: PHP designer, Sqlyog
    Méthode de conception: MERISE (noté UML)
    Durée: 3 mois

  • Ecole Nationale d'Informatique - Stage

    2008 - 2009 Thème: « Réalisation d'un Logiciel de Gestion Bibliothécaire du Centre Universitaire
    de Formation Professionnalisant Fianarantsoa (CUFP) ».
    Langage de programmation: C
    SGBD: Fichier séquentiel
    Outils: notepad++

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale D'Informatique Université De Fianarantsoa (Fianarantsoa)

    Fianarantsoa 2012 - 2013 Ingénieur Informatique

    Cinquième année

  • Ecole Nationale D'Informatique Université De Fianarantsoa (Fianarantsoa)

    Fianarantsoa 2011 - 2012 Quatrième année

  • Ecole Nationale D'Informatique Université De Fianarantsoa (Fianarantsoa)

    Fianarantsoa 2010 - 2011 Licence Professionnelle

  • Ecole Nationale D'Informatique Université De Fianarantsoa (Fianarantsoa)

    Fianarantsoa 2009 - 2010 Licence Professionnelle

  • Ecole Nationale D'Informatique Université De Fianarantsoa (Fianarantsoa)

    Fianarantsoa 2008 - 2009 Licence Professionnelle

  • Facultés Des Sciences, Université De Fianarantsoa (Fianarantsoa)

    Fianarantsoa 2007 - 2008 DEUG en Mathématique Informatique

    «Diplôme DEUG en Mathématique Informatique pour les Sciences
    sociales (MISS)».

  • LYCEE PHILIBERT TSIRANANA (Mahajanga)

    Mahajanga 2004 - 2005 Diplôme Baccalauréat Série C

