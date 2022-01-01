Menu

Charles BLANCHARD

Le Relecq Kerhuon

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Credit Mutuel Arkea

    Le Relecq Kerhuon maintenant

  • Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne - IT Engineer - DBA

    2009 - maintenant DBA: Oracle (OCP), MySQL, DB2 (BLU, InfoSphere Balanced Warehouse), Elasticsearch, PostgreSQL. Technical architecture, performance tuning, education, scripts (deployment, monitoring)
    Linux and internet infrastructure administration

  • GICM - IT Engineer - DBA

    2002 - 2009 DBA: Oracle (OCP), MySQL, DB2 (InfoSphere Balanced Warehouse)
    Linux and internet infrastructure administration

  • Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne - System Engineer - DBA

    1998 - 2002 In charge of Unix servers: choice and deployment of SAN, job scheduler, backup software
    Database and network administration

  • Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne - System Engineer - DBA

    1994 - 1998 In charge of all the AIX servers and Oracle databases: administration and deployment

  • Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne - IT System Engineer

    1990 - 1994 IT administration, deployment, user support of the trading room (front office and back office): servers (cluster AIX - HACMP), network (LAN and financial feeds), software (SWIFT)

Formations

