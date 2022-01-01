Charles BLANCHARD

-
Credit Mutuel Arkea
Le Relecq Kerhuon
maintenant
-
Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne
- IT Engineer - DBA
2009 - maintenant
DBA: Oracle (OCP), MySQL, DB2 (BLU, InfoSphere Balanced Warehouse), Elasticsearch, PostgreSQL. Technical architecture, performance tuning, education, scripts (deployment, monitoring)
Linux and internet infrastructure administration
-
GICM
- IT Engineer - DBA
2002 - 2009
DBA: Oracle (OCP), MySQL, DB2 (InfoSphere Balanced Warehouse)
Linux and internet infrastructure administration
-
Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne
- System Engineer - DBA
1998 - 2002
In charge of Unix servers: choice and deployment of SAN, job scheduler, backup software
Database and network administration
-
Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne
- System Engineer - DBA
1994 - 1998
In charge of all the AIX servers and Oracle databases: administration and deployment
-
Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne
- IT System Engineer
1990 - 1994
IT administration, deployment, user support of the trading room (front office and back office): servers (cluster AIX - HACMP), network (LAN and financial feeds), software (SWIFT)