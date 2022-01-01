Menu

Charles BRIAND

PARIS

En résumé

• Profit center management: P&L responsability, business development.

• Manager in multi-cultural environments (14 years in different positions and locations).

• Multidisciplinary professional experience: manufacturing, R&D, program and business management, aftersales.

• International environment with speciality on South of America, Asia, North of Africa.

• Specialties:
- Management of multi-cultural and multi-functionnal teams.
- Service network (dealer contract,, audit, export, sales development)
- Product & Project development
- Lean Manufacturing

Entreprises

  • Morpho Detection International - Service & Operation Director, EMEA

    2015 - maintenant

  • PENVEN - General Manager

    2008 - 2015 (27 people, 2 sites, 7,5M€)
    Profits centers manager.

    - Driveline project development for Original Equipment Manufacturer.
    Applications: military, rail, on & off-road, oil & gaz, ground support equipment (airport).
    - Dealers network management for business development in France and Maghreb.
    Auditor for technical capabilities and sales performance.
    - Import-Export trade.
    - Training center

  • Magneti Marelli - Electronic Systems and Powertrain (Brazil) - Program Manager

    2006 - 2008 • Area of responsability: South of America.
    • Building a collaborative plateform to manage programs and develop new products.

  • Valeo Electrical System - Program / Project Manager

    2005 - 2006 • Product development (new generation).
    • Area of responsability: South of America for FIAT, GM, MWM, PSA, Renault-Nissan.
    • Building a collaborative plateform to manage programs and develop new products.

  • Johnson Controls Inc. (France, Korea) - International Project Manager

    2002 - 2005 • Project development agreed with the ISO-TS 16949 certification.
    • Sourcing of Asian suppliers: mold maker, plasturgist, electronical PCB.
    • Development of production line, then transfer in Korea. Qualification, ramp-up production.

  • Johnson Controls Inc. (France - 72) - Responsable de Production et Process

    2000 - 2002
    • Lean Manufacturing implementation (SPC, SMED, TPM, 5S, ...).
    • Creation of the department "Process & Maintenance".
    • Staff: 136 (Engineers, Technicians, Operators).

