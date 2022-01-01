Charles BRIAND

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
• Profit center management: P&L responsability, business development.
• Manager in multi-cultural environments (14 years in different positions and locations).
• Multidisciplinary professional experience: manufacturing, R&D, program and business management, aftersales.
• International environment with speciality on South of America, Asia, North of Africa.
• Specialties:
- Management of multi-cultural and multi-functionnal teams.
- Service network (dealer contract,, audit, export, sales development)
- Product & Project development
- Lean Manufacturing