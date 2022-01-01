Menu

Charles DIETRICH

En résumé

I am an experienced Project manager with over 10 years of PM experience delivering technical solutions to Fortune 1000 companies. I have been fully trained in the Prosci Change Management methodology. I have extensive experience in documentation, from RFPs & SOWs, to project documentation (Project Plans, Business, Functional & Technical Requirements, as well as Budget, Risk, Issues and more), as well as final deliverables. I also have deep exposure to the SDLC, mostly in waterfall based projects, though I am also familiar with agile PM techniques. I have managed individual teams of up to twenty developers and BAs though a more typical team is around five, and have managed multiple projects simultaneously.

Though my undergrad and grad work are in Finance/Accounting, I began life as a Computer Science Major at Carnegie Mellon, and consulted in the technology sphere for over 10 years, with deep experience in Database architecture, as well as writing code in C, Java, Perl, VB and many others.

If you are looking for a detail oriented approach to project management, reach out and let's discuss.

Mes compétences :
IOS
Foreign Exchange
Documentum
Change Management
Android
Budgets
XML
Visual Basic for Applications
Visual Basic
UNIX
Team Management
SQL
Requirements Gathering
Relational Database
Prosci Change Management
Pascal
Oracle Report
Oracle Forms
Oracle
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft DOS
Microsoft Access
JavaScript
Java
HTML
FORTRAN
Drupal
Content Management
C++
Agile Project Management
Active Server Pages

Entreprises

  • Icreon Technologies - Project Manager & Business Analyst

    2014 - 2014 In my time at Icreon I was intimately involved with managing time, scope, and budget for a variety of development projects. I determined specifications (both from scratch and updating previous ones) as well as providing an overall picture of timelines. I managed project plans, Use cases, Business requirements, Functional requirements, Status presentations as well as budgets. The projects were varied both in platforms (iOS, Android, Drupal) as well as industry (Entertainment, logistics, nonprofit).
  • Gimmal Group - Project Manager & Business Analyst

    2012 - 2014 While there were exceptions the majority of the projects that I undertook at Gimmal were ECRM Strategy engagements, outlining the company's use of a record center, the proper treatment of file shares and their long term plan for email. I also performed more technical BA work, interpreting business rules and requirements for technical systems. While it was platform agnostic, I worked with EMC's Documentum and Microsoft SharePoint. But most important was the generation of a governance plan and information lifecycle model to help the client utilize SharePoint with records management principles. I also produced change management deliverables according to the Prosci Change Management Methodology
  • Ernst & Young LLP - Auditor & Project Manager

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2011 Though originally hired as an Auditor, I fulfilled a wide variety of roles during my time at EY, including Auditor, Project Manager, and Analyst. Received 4 and 5 ratings in evaluations during my time at EY.

  • DeepBridge Content Solutions - Business Analyst & Technical Lead

    1994 - 2002 * Filled a wide variety of roles including Business Analyst, Programmer, Tech. Lead, Project Manager, and Trainer
    * Recognized as having the ability to save difficult projects, consistently given the most difficult assignments,
    * Redesigned client business process, improving efficiency through enhanced interaction with technology
    * Created technical Architecture for projects, designed around client's functional structure
    * Communicated with clients to manage expectations, handling conflicts with deadlines, budget and scope ;

Formations

  • University Of Colorado (Boulder, Colorado)

    Boulder, Colorado 2002 - 2005 Masters - Accounting

    B.S. Leeds School of Business, Area of Emphasis: Finance
    B.A. College of Arts and Sciences: International Economics

    * GPA 3.9 overall; 4.0 in Economics; 3.89 in Finance ; * Recipient Academic Excellence Award ;
    * Took 120 credits in 2 years * Highest Graduating GPA ;

  • Carnegie Mellon University CMU (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

    Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 1993 - 1996 None - Studied Computer science

