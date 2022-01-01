Charles DIETRICH

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Maur dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I am an experienced Project manager with over 10 years of PM experience delivering technical solutions to Fortune 1000 companies. I have been fully trained in the Prosci Change Management methodology. I have extensive experience in documentation, from RFPs & SOWs, to project documentation (Project Plans, Business, Functional & Technical Requirements, as well as Budget, Risk, Issues and more), as well as final deliverables. I also have deep exposure to the SDLC, mostly in waterfall based projects, though I am also familiar with agile PM techniques. I have managed individual teams of up to twenty developers and BAs though a more typical team is around five, and have managed multiple projects simultaneously.
Though my undergrad and grad work are in Finance/Accounting, I began life as a Computer Science Major at Carnegie Mellon, and consulted in the technology sphere for over 10 years, with deep experience in Database architecture, as well as writing code in C, Java, Perl, VB and many others.
If you are looking for a detail oriented approach to project management, reach out and let's discuss.
Mes compétences :
IOS
Foreign Exchange
Documentum
Change Management
Android
Budgets
XML
Visual Basic for Applications
Visual Basic
UNIX
Team Management
SQL
Requirements Gathering
Relational Database
Prosci Change Management
Pascal
Oracle Report
Oracle Forms
Oracle
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft DOS
Microsoft Access
JavaScript
Java
HTML
FORTRAN
Drupal
Content Management
C++
Agile Project Management
Active Server Pages
Pas de contact professionnel