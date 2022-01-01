Charles DIETRICH

I am an experienced Project manager with over 10 years of PM experience delivering technical solutions to Fortune 1000 companies. I have been fully trained in the Prosci Change Management methodology. I have extensive experience in documentation, from RFPs & SOWs, to project documentation (Project Plans, Business, Functional & Technical Requirements, as well as Budget, Risk, Issues and more), as well as final deliverables. I also have deep exposure to the SDLC, mostly in waterfall based projects, though I am also familiar with agile PM techniques. I have managed individual teams of up to twenty developers and BAs though a more typical team is around five, and have managed multiple projects simultaneously.



Though my undergrad and grad work are in Finance/Accounting, I began life as a Computer Science Major at Carnegie Mellon, and consulted in the technology sphere for over 10 years, with deep experience in Database architecture, as well as writing code in C, Java, Perl, VB and many others.



If you are looking for a detail oriented approach to project management, reach out and let's discuss.



Mes compétences :

IOS

Foreign Exchange

Documentum

Change Management

Android

Budgets

XML

Visual Basic for Applications

Visual Basic

UNIX

Team Management

SQL

Requirements Gathering

Relational Database

Prosci Change Management

Pascal

Oracle Report

Oracle Forms

Oracle

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft SharePoint

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft DOS

Microsoft Access

JavaScript

Java

HTML

FORTRAN

Drupal

Content Management

C++

Agile Project Management

Active Server Pages