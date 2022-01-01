Charles DOLEZON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bordeaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I am a Master student in International Management and Purchasing at INSEEC Business School in Bordeaux and I have a technology degree in logistics and transport.
I am actively looking for an internship from May to end of September 2015 in the business of procurement, management, business development, supply chain or import/export.
Mes compétences :
price negotiation
management of stock and sell
inventory management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Logistics
Freight