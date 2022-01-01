Menu

Charles DOLEZON

SOORTS-HOSSEGOR

En résumé

I am a Master student in International Management and Purchasing at INSEEC Business School in Bordeaux and I have a technology degree in logistics and transport.

I am actively looking for an internship from May to end of September 2015 in the business of procurement, management, business development, supply chain or import/export.


Mes compétences :
price negotiation
management of stock and sell
inventory management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Logistics
Freight

  • Rip Curl - Seller

    SOORTS-HOSSEGOR 2014 - 2015 management of stock and sell (Bordeaux-France)

  • Christian centre - Manager

    2014 - 2014 Management & Humanitarian internship, manager in a community centre: made activity, teach English to

  • « La Maison du Bassin » - Waiter

    2013 - 2013 Tenants inputs and outputs in Century 21 Company, every years from 2010 (Cap Ferret-
    France)

