Charles DOLEZON

I am a Master student in International Management and Purchasing at INSEEC Business School in Bordeaux and I have a technology degree in logistics and transport.



I am actively looking for an internship from May to end of September 2015 in the business of procurement, management, business development, supply chain or import/export.





Mes compétences :

price negotiation

management of stock and sell

inventory management

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Logistics

Freight