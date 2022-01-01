Menu

Charles DU REAU

  • CDR Insights & Analytics
  • Founder & Managing Director

LONDRES

En résumé

Entreprises

  • CDR Insights & Analytics - Founder & Managing Director

    Direction générale | Mas-de-Londres (34380) 2019 - maintenant

  • International Federation of Phonographic Industry (IFPI) - Market Insights Director

    Marketing | Mas-de-Londres (34380) 2015 - 2018

  • French Addiction - Co-fondateur French Addiction UK

    Direction générale | Paris (75000) 2014 - 2015

  • Ubisoft - Research Director

    Marketing | 2002 - 2014

  • Procter & Gamble Fine Fragrances - Market Research

    Marketing | WEYBRIDGE 1996 - 2002

  • Procter & Gamle - Research & Development

    Technique | EGHAM 1990 - 1996 Product Development

Formations

  • Clarkson University

    POTSDAM 1988 - 1990 Master of Science, USA

Réseau

