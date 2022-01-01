Charles DU REAU

Entreprises
-
CDR Insights & Analytics
- Founder & Managing Director
Direction générale | Mas-de-Londres (34380)
2019 - maintenant
-
International Federation of Phonographic Industry (IFPI)
- Market Insights Director
Marketing | Mas-de-Londres (34380)
2015 - 2018
-
French Addiction
- Co-fondateur French Addiction UK
Direction générale | Paris (75000)
2014 - 2015
-
Ubisoft
- Research Director
Marketing |
2002 - 2014
-
Procter & Gamble Fine Fragrances
- Market Research
Marketing | WEYBRIDGE
1996 - 2002
-
Procter & Gamle
- Research & Development
Technique | EGHAM
1990 - 1996
Product Development
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel