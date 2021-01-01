Retail
Charles ESPOSITO (ESPOSITO CHARLES)
Charles ESPOSITO (ESPOSITO CHARLES)
Dart France
stagiaire
Lille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Dart France
- Stagiaire
Commercial | Lille
2021 - 2021
- implantation
- négociation
- mise en rayon
-prospection client
Alive Technology - Cse
- Stagiaire
Commercial | Lille
2021 - 2021
- prospection
- négociation
Formations
Campus Lasalle (Lille)
Lille
2019 - maintenant
- Terminale STMG avec obtention du baccalauréat
- BTS NDRC
Pas de contact professionnel