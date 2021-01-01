Menu

Charles ESPOSITO (ESPOSITO CHARLES)

  • Dart France
  • stagiaire

Lille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Dart France - Stagiaire

    Commercial | Lille 2021 - 2021 - implantation
    - négociation
    - mise en rayon
    -prospection client

  • Alive Technology - Cse - Stagiaire

    Commercial | Lille 2021 - 2021 - prospection
    - négociation

Formations

  • Campus Lasalle (Lille)

    Lille 2019 - maintenant - Terminale STMG avec obtention du baccalauréat
    - BTS NDRC

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel