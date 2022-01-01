Menu

Charles GISLARD

PARIS

En résumé

Développer informatique:

- Gestion de projet.
- Conception des nouvelles fonctionnalités.
- Développement.
- méthodologie Agile Scrum

Outils :
C#/C++/C99/AngularJS, Bootstrap, HTML5
Visual Studio 2016

Mes compétences :
English
KiCAD
Altium Designer
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
GNU/Linux
UNIX
C
C++
VHDL
MATLAB
SolidWorks
Microsoft Excel
Redmine
Microsoft Word
Google Drive
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook

Entreprises

  • Hesion - Conception et Développement R&D

    2016 - maintenant Hesion est une entreprisse de Solutions et systèmes de gestion de parking, elle est le fer de lance d'une technologie de pointe apporter à son secteur d'activité, mon rôle en tant que membre de l’équipe R&D est de proposer une évolution constante de la technologie industrielle et technologique qui permet au produit Hesion d’être véritablement à la pointe de la technologie.

    Rôle:
    En charge du rôle de "Scrum Master" au sien de l’équipe R&D mon rôle et de veiller à l'organisation et à la planification de la méthode Scrum.
    En charge du rôle de "Product Owner DI" (développement Interne) développement d'outil informatique à disposition de l'ensemble des collaborateurs.
    Consultant administration réseau.

    - Gestion de projet.
    - Conception des nouvelles fonctionnalités.
    - Développement.

    Outils :
    C#/C++/C99/AngularJS, Bootstrap, HTML5
    Visual Studio 2016

  • Telelingua France - Asistant developer .net (C#, WPF)

    2015 - 2016 En charge du développement de solution de type process: qui permet de traiter et transformé des documents de traduction, ainsi que de les centraliser dans un outil ou encore qui permet un meilleur suivi des Projets en cours. Ainsi que de solution de gestion interne à l'entreprise: suivi des problématiques des utilisateurs, centraliser entre toutes les entités ou encore outil d'enregistrement des heures supplémentairement.

    J'ai également étais en charge du park informatique des entités françaises de Telelingua, installation et maintenance ainsi que d'une partie du réseau.

  • Haemonetics - Thecnitien de maintenace

    PLAISIR 2012 - 2013

Formations

  • Ecole 42 Paris (Informatique)

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Formation accélérée de 30 jours (7 jours sur 7 et 16 heures de travail par jour)

  • UTBM

    Belfort 2009 - 2011 Activités et associations : Conception électronique assistée par ordinateur ; VHDL; assembleur; C; électrotechnique ; automatisme. responsable événement (murder 2011 du Troll Penché)

  • Lycée Jean Jaurès

    Argenteuil 2007 - 2008

  • Lycée Jean Jaurès

    Argenteuil 2005 - 2007 BTS électrotechnique

  • Lycée Les Pierres Vives

    Carrieres Sur Seine 2003 - 2005 BAC STI Génie Electronique

