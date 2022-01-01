Charles GISLARD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Développer informatique:
- Gestion de projet.
- Conception des nouvelles fonctionnalités.
- Développement.
- méthodologie Agile Scrum
Outils :
C#/C++/C99/AngularJS, Bootstrap, HTML5
Visual Studio 2016
Mes compétences :
English
KiCAD
Altium Designer
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
GNU/Linux
UNIX
C
C++
VHDL
MATLAB
SolidWorks
Microsoft Excel
Redmine
Microsoft Word
Google Drive
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook