Menu

Charles GUINET

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Charles@paymentsandcardsnetwork.com - +31 20 303 0257

As the Payments world affects nearly everyone, the landscape is ever changing, thus, the need for a recruitment/ headhunting agency specifically focused on the Payments domain became extremely relevant and necessary.

Future In Finance has been the internationally recognized recruitment partner for permanent and interim recruitment within the Payments, eCommerce and mCommerce industries but it was not the only focus,Array is the new branch from Future In Finance focusing exclusively on the Payments and Cards domain.

Should your company be looking for Business Developers with a solid merchant network in specific vertical markets anywhere in the world get in touch today!

We help Acquirers, Payment Service Providers and the Merchant side of the industry acheive legendary results and can help you find Account Managers, Partnership Managers, Relationship Managers, Business Developers as well as IT specific functions including Technical Implementation managers and developers. On the merchant side we cover Fraud, Security,Product related and Head Of Payments roles as an example.

Call us with your specific needs and one of our consultants will be able to help quickly and efficiently!

Specialties: Payments Industry, Online Payment Acceptance, E-Commerce, Merchant Services, Acquiring, MCommerce & Prepaid.

Keywords:

Payment & Transaction Solutions, Chip & Pin, Payment Security, Risk/Fraud Management, Payment Projects/Programmes, Electronic Wallet, Payment Channels, Online Payments, e-Payments and EMV, mobile payments, m-SEPA, tablet payments, payments consultancy, card issuing, debit cards, credit cards, prepaid cards, loyalty cards, fuel cards, smart cards, card acquiring, single/multi-currency acquiring, cross border acquiring, payment processing, payment security, solutions & technology developers, strategic payments consultancy, Integrations & Imnplementations, Pre sales.

Mes compétences :
Human Resources
Vente

Entreprises

  • Payments & Cards Network - Senior Global Consultant

    2014 - maintenant Avec un réseau global de plus de 22,000 spécialistes du paiement depuis 2006, Payments and Cards Network est un acteur important dans la mise en relation de professionnels dans le domaine de la monétique.

    De part notre approche horizontal de l’industrie, nous couvrons l'ensemble des besoins de nos clients tant du côté métier, technique que commercial et notre équipe d'experts prend intégralement en charge le processus de recrutement afin que vous puissiez vous concentrer sur votre cœur de métier.

    Nous sommes spécialisés dans les métiers du Paiement, Fin-Tech et e-commerce tel que :

    Programme Directors & Managers, Technical Project and Implementation Engineers , Pre-Sales/Post-Sales, Sales and Business Development , Solution, Migration, Technical and Enterprise Architects, Software Developers and Managers , Support and Service Delivery

    Dans des domaines tel que :

    EMV/Chip & PIN, Card Payments, Electronic Payments, Contactless Payments, NFC, RFID, EFT , Electronic Payments, e-wallets, Online Payments, Mobile Payments and Banking, Hardware and Software Vendors, POS, Clearing and Settlement Systems

    Je suis responsable de l’activité en Europe avec un focus sur les marchés Français, Suisse et Benelux.

    Que vous soyez en recherche d’une nouvelle opportunité ou de votre prochain collaborateur, n’hésitez pas à me contacter.

    Charles Guinet
    Senior Recruitment Consultant

    Payments and Cards Network
    Amsterdam - Hong Kong - Cape Town

    Tel: +31 20 3030 257
    Mail: charles@paymentsandcardsnetwork.com
    Website: http://www.paymentsandcardsnetwork.com

  • Amoria Bond Ltd - European Recruitment Consultant

    2011 - 2014

  • British American Tobacco - Flying sales Representative at British American Tobacco

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2011 Short missions on different areas to restart business, resolve issues and apply the company policy with the main objective of making the area profitable again.

    ■ Managing new and existing customers.
    ■ Introducing and selling company new products and increase market share.
    ■ Being a main point of contact for a customer to restart trusting the company.
    ■ Advising clients on essential marketing issues.
    ■ Preparing variety of status reports, including activity, closings, follow-up, and adherence to goals.

  • Heineken - Business Develloper

    Rueil-Malmaison 2009 - 2010 Sales Representative in scale distribution market in the West area of Paris :
    ■ Selling the news items and expand the range of products in store.
    ■ Negotiating and applying the merchandising policy of Heineken.
    ■ Prevent stock shortage.
    ■ Prepare a variety of status reports, including activity, closings, follow-up, and adherence to goals.

  • Eurobrews-Eurobubblies - Management Trainee - Sales Representative for the NYC area

    2004 - 2005

Formations