Charles HEAULME

Colombes

Entreprises

  • TETRA PAK

    Colombes maintenant

  • Tetra Pak - VP Europe & Central Asia

    Colombes 2015 - maintenant

  • Tetra Pak - Vice President South Europe

    Colombes 2012 - 2014 VP region South Europe (France, Portugal, Spain, Italy)
    Based in Madrid, Spain

  • Tetra Pak Southern Cone - Managing Director

    2010 - 2012 Uruguay-Argentina-Chile
    Based in Buenos Aires

  • Tetra Pak Central America and Caribbean - Managing Director

    2007 - 2010 Based in Panama

  • Tetra Pak Central Europe - Finance Director

    2003 - 2007 Based in Germany

  • Tetra Pak International - Director, Manufacturing Bus. Control

    Colombes 1999 - 2002 Based in Italy, 1999 to 2001
    Based in Switzerland, 2001 and 2002

Formations

