Charles HEAULME

TETRA PAK
Colombes
maintenant
Tetra Pak
- VP Europe & Central Asia
Colombes
2015 - maintenant
Tetra Pak
- Vice President South Europe
Colombes
2012 - 2014
VP region South Europe (France, Portugal, Spain, Italy)
Based in Madrid, Spain
Tetra Pak Southern Cone
- Managing Director
2010 - 2012
Uruguay-Argentina-Chile
Based in Buenos Aires
Tetra Pak Central America and Caribbean
- Managing Director
2007 - 2010
Based in Panama
Tetra Pak Central Europe
- Finance Director
2003 - 2007
Based in Germany
Tetra Pak International
- Director, Manufacturing Bus. Control
Colombes
1999 - 2002
Based in Italy, 1999 to 2001
Based in Switzerland, 2001 and 2002