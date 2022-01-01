Charles-Henri DE BOURNET

Global Integration Consulting SA
- Project Manager
GIC is a Consulting company focused on creating value to the client by providing Integrated Business Solutions in order to align the business with Information Technologies.
As a Project Manager, I am responsible for an Enterprise Content Management implementation project in a complex organization distributed in twenty two cities. My team is composed of a mix of consultants working from Argentine and Chile.
As a Consultant, I have defined and developed a solid SOX Compliance offer. It goes from identifying the initial sate of the art of any organization to a fully customized platform with a mechanism to follow up standards and procedures to sustain the SOX accreditation in the long run.
Firmenich SA
- Management Training Program
Neuilly-sur-Seine2004 - 2006As one of the three leading companies in the Fragrance and Flavor industry, Firmenich supplies manufacturers of the greatest brands of perfume, cosmetics, household products and food & beverage.
Based in Geneva, this Management Training Program introduces graduates to a range of Firmenich functions and roles, involving them in real projects in all divisions around the world. During these two years, I have:
Studied Competitive Intelligence and developed CI Support Platform, Strategic Development Group
Developed a multi-criteria matrix for the Strategic Audit Planning Tool, Internal Audit & Risk Management
Defined and partly implemented Worldwide Capacity Management, Supply Chain Logistic
Studied Competitive Intelligence and supported the local Sales Team, Fine Fragrance Sales Department, Paris
Analyzed the Spanish market and supported the local Sales Team, Flavor Sales Department, Barcelona
Collected and analyzed data for clients’ presentations and market studies, VP Western Europe Home & Body Care
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) (Lausanne)