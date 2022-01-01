Menu

Charles-Henri DE BOURNET

SANTIAGO

Entreprises

  • Global Integration Consulting SA - Project Manager

    maintenant GIC is a Consulting company focused on creating value to the client by providing Integrated Business Solutions in order to align the business with Information Technologies.

    As a Project Manager, I am responsible for an Enterprise Content Management implementation project in a complex organization distributed in twenty two cities. My team is composed of a mix of consultants working from Argentine and Chile.

    As a Consultant, I have defined and developed a solid SOX Compliance offer. It goes from identifying the initial sate of the art of any organization to a fully customized platform with a mechanism to follow up standards and procedures to sustain the SOX accreditation in the long run.

  • Firmenich SA - Management Training Program

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2004 - 2006 As one of the three leading companies in the Fragrance and Flavor industry, Firmenich supplies manufacturers of the greatest brands of perfume, cosmetics, household products and food & beverage.
    Based in Geneva, this Management Training Program introduces graduates to a range of Firmenich functions and roles, involving them in real projects in all divisions around the world. During these two years, I have:

    Studied Competitive Intelligence and developed CI Support Platform, Strategic Development Group
    Developed a multi-criteria matrix for the Strategic Audit Planning Tool, Internal Audit & Risk Management
    Defined and partly implemented Worldwide Capacity Management, Supply Chain Logistic
    Studied Competitive Intelligence and supported the local Sales Team, Fine Fragrance Sales Department, Paris
    Analyzed the Spanish market and supported the local Sales Team, Flavor Sales Department, Barcelona
    Collected and analyzed data for clients’ presentations and market studies, VP Western Europe Home & Body Care

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 1999 - 2004 Robotics & MicroRobotics

  • Lycée Sainte Marie

    La Roche Sur Foron 1996 - 1999 Baccalaureat

  • Lycée International

    Ferney Voltaire 1993 - 1996 BEPC

  • Institut Florimont (Genève)

    Genève 1992 - 1993

Réseau

