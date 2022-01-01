Menu

Charles-Henri DUMON

Neuilly/Seine cedex

Entreprises

  • Morgan Philips Group - CEO & Founder

    Neuilly/Seine cedex 2014 - maintenant

  • Boco, GoFluent, Zag, Zetracker, SOS Rehydrate - Investor

    2007 - maintenant Gofluent (http://www.gofluent.com/GoFluent/index.html)

    BOCO (http://www.boco.fr/fr/)

    ZAG (http://www.zagskis.com/fr/)

    ZSafetech (ZeTracker: http://www.zsafetech.com/)

    SOS Rehydrate (https://sosrehydrate.com/)

  • Michael Page - Managing Director International – Continental Europe and The Americas

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2006 - 2013

  • Michael Page - Member of the Board

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2001 - 2013

  • Michael Page - Managing Director France - Southern Europe & South America

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2001 - 2006

  • Michael Page - Managing Director - France

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 1986 - 2001

  • Michael Page - Consultant - UK

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 1985 - 1986

  • Datar - Manager for American and British Investment in France

    1982 - 1985

  • Danone - Product Manager

    Paris 1981 - 1981

