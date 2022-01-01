Charles-Henri DUMON

-
Morgan Philips Group
- CEO & Founder
Neuilly/Seine cedex
2014 - maintenant
-
Boco, GoFluent, Zag, Zetracker, SOS Rehydrate
- Investor
2007 - maintenant
Gofluent (http://www.gofluent.com/GoFluent/index.html)
BOCO (http://www.boco.fr/fr/)
ZAG (http://www.zagskis.com/fr/)
ZSafetech (ZeTracker: http://www.zsafetech.com/)
SOS Rehydrate (https://sosrehydrate.com/)
-
Michael Page
- Managing Director International – Continental Europe and The Americas
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2006 - 2013
-
Michael Page
- Member of the Board
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2001 - 2013
-
Michael Page
- Managing Director France - Southern Europe & South America
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2001 - 2006
-
Michael Page
- Managing Director - France
Neuilly-sur-Seine
1986 - 2001
-
Michael Page
- Consultant - UK
Neuilly-sur-Seine
1985 - 1986
-
Datar
- Manager for American and British Investment in France
1982 - 1985
-
Danone
- Product Manager
Paris
1981 - 1981