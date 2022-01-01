Charles-Henry GLAISE

-
Ministère De L'economie Et Des Finances
- Adjoint au Chef de Bureau - Direction du Budget
Paris
2017 - maintenant
Bureau de la Culture, de la jeunesse et des sports
-
Ministère de l'Economie et des Finances
- Adjoint au Chef de Bureau - Direction du Budget
Paris
2015 - 2017
Bureau Energie, Participations de l'Etat, Industrie et Innovation
-
Advancy
- Consultant
2014 - 2015
-
Nomura
- M&A - Analyste
Tokyo
2011 - 2013
-
Nomura
- Investment Banking Summer Analyst
Tokyo
2010 - maintenant
-
Oddo Securities
- Equity Research Analyst
Paris
2009 - 2010
Equity research intern – Luxury goods, Home and personal care:
• Researched general and financial information
• Redaction of notes and studies (L'Oréal, Beiersdorf, CFAO)
• Initiation of the coverage of two stocks in retailling (H&M, Inditex)
-
Société Générale Asset Management
- Assistant Sales
PARIS
2007 - maintenant
Assistant Sales in the South America area:
• Customer support with Spanish and English spoken brokers
• Updates on contracts and marketing presentations
• Strategic watch on the South American market