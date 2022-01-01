Menu

Charles-Henry GLAISE

Paris

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Ministère De L'economie Et Des Finances - Adjoint au Chef de Bureau - Direction du Budget

    Paris 2017 - maintenant Bureau de la Culture, de la jeunesse et des sports

  • Ministère de l'Economie et des Finances - Adjoint au Chef de Bureau - Direction du Budget

    Paris 2015 - 2017 Bureau Energie, Participations de l'Etat, Industrie et Innovation

  • Advancy - Consultant

    2014 - 2015

  • Nomura - M&A - Analyste

    Tokyo 2011 - 2013

  • Nomura - Investment Banking Summer Analyst

    Tokyo 2010 - maintenant

  • Oddo Securities - Equity Research Analyst

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Equity research intern – Luxury goods, Home and personal care:
    • Researched general and financial information
    • Redaction of notes and studies (L'Oréal, Beiersdorf, CFAO)
    • Initiation of the coverage of two stocks in retailling (H&M, Inditex)

  • Société Générale Asset Management - Assistant Sales

    PARIS 2007 - maintenant Assistant Sales in the South America area:
    • Customer support with Spanish and English spoken brokers
    • Updates on contracts and marketing presentations
    • Strategic watch on the South American market

Formations

Réseau