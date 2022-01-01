Menu

Charles LAMANT

PARIS

En résumé

Bienvenue sur mon profil.

Je suis en cours d'acquisition du Master II en commerce et management à l'ESC Pau. Actuellement stagiaire à la Société Générale (DEC de Pau) au sein du service marketing, je suis en cours d'apprentissage et de développement de mes capacités telles que :

- Création de supports de communication
- Création d’événements interne Société Générale
- Démarchage et réalisation de Partenariats ( Associatif, Sportif)
- Analyse des Statistiques

Avec ma spécialité Marketing stratégiques et opérationnelle, je me prédestine à une carrière de Commercial terrain.
Je suis ouvert à beaucoup d'opportunités. Marketing, Communication et Evénementiel sont autant de domaines qui m'attirent et que je souhaite développer.

Très volontaire, communicant et doté d'une forte capacité d'adaptation, je souhaite mettre ces qualités à votre service pour les missions que vous me confierez.

Welcome on my profile.

I am in the course of acquisition of the Master Degree in trade and management in the ESC Pau Business School. Currently training in the marketing service of the Société Générale, I am in the course of training and of development of my capacities such as:

- Creation of marketing supports (sales brochures, invitation, supports)
- Creating Shows and events' s Société Générale
- Partnership development
- Statistical analysis

With my voluntary action, a high level of communication, and a remarkable capacity to adapt, i would like to apply all my experience and my skills for your company.

Mes compétences :
iMovie
Adobe Photoshop
Esprit d'équipe
Persévérance
Adaptabilité
Organisation
Réactivité
Esprit d'initiative
Communication
Sphinx
Mac environnement
Microsoft Office
Relationnel
Adobe InDesign

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Assistant Marketing Local

    PARIS 2015 - 2016 Création de support de communication
    - Création et pilotage d’évènements (Réunion Interne Société Générale)
    - Actions de marketing direct et d’actions commerciales terrains Externe ( Mix Rafting, Journée Porte Ouverte Grande Ecole)
    - Démarchage et réalisation de Partenariats ( Associatif, Sportif)
    - Mise en place des statistiques pour les agences (DEC de Pau)

    - Creation of marketing supports (sales brochures, invitation, supports)
    - Creating Shows and events' s Société Générale
    - Partnership development
    - Statistical analysis

  • Kiabi - Assistant manager

    HEM 2014 - 2015 Merchandising, Analyse des Chiffres, Gérer les plannings

  • Evo Vaporizer - Commercial

    2012 - 2012 - Vente de cigarette électronique
    - Organisation de la campagne de promotion produits
    - Création de support de communication (plaquette commerciale, flyers)
    - Gestion d'un point de vente (caisse et stocks, entretiens commerciaux, suivi de l'évolution du produit, conseil pour l'arrêt du tabac)

Formations

  • Groupe ESC Pau

    Pau 2012 - 2016 Master II

    Option Pro Consulting : Media Planning Flex-on
    Mineure Marketing stratégique et opérationnel
    Media Planning Danette pour la coupe du monde 2014
    Créer l'image de marque d'Éric Deguil (Champion du monde de kayak extrême
    Activités et associations : Responsable démarchage et animation liste BDE MONO'PAU'LY Animateur Radio Campus Pau: création et animation de l' émission Rock in Stock Entraineur de

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel