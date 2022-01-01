Charles LAMANT

Bienvenue sur mon profil.



Je suis en cours d'acquisition du Master II en commerce et management à l'ESC Pau. Actuellement stagiaire à la Société Générale (DEC de Pau) au sein du service marketing, je suis en cours d'apprentissage et de développement de mes capacités telles que :



- Création de supports de communication

- Création d’événements interne Société Générale

- Démarchage et réalisation de Partenariats ( Associatif, Sportif)

- Analyse des Statistiques



Avec ma spécialité Marketing stratégiques et opérationnelle, je me prédestine à une carrière de Commercial terrain.

Je suis ouvert à beaucoup d'opportunités. Marketing, Communication et Evénementiel sont autant de domaines qui m'attirent et que je souhaite développer.



Très volontaire, communicant et doté d'une forte capacité d'adaptation, je souhaite mettre ces qualités à votre service pour les missions que vous me confierez.



Welcome on my profile.



I am in the course of acquisition of the Master Degree in trade and management in the ESC Pau Business School. Currently training in the marketing service of the Société Générale, I am in the course of training and of development of my capacities such as:



- Creation of marketing supports (sales brochures, invitation, supports)

- Creating Shows and events' s Société Générale

- Partnership development

- Statistical analysis



With my voluntary action, a high level of communication, and a remarkable capacity to adapt, i would like to apply all my experience and my skills for your company.



Mes compétences :

iMovie

Adobe Photoshop

Esprit d'équipe

Persévérance

Adaptabilité

Organisation

Réactivité

Esprit d'initiative

Communication

Sphinx

Mac environnement

Microsoft Office

Relationnel

Adobe InDesign