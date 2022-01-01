Charles LAPORTE

Je dispose de bonnes compétences analytiques ainsi qu'une bonne capacité de synthèse. Mes champs de connnaisances sont vastes mais je suis intéresse par les questions de sécurité en Europe notamment sur les questions rapportant à l'Organisation du Traité de l'Atlantique Nord. Je suis capable de réaliser des travaux de recherche portant sur des questions propres aux concepts liés aux relations internationales afin d'en faire une analyse synthétique et pertinente.



Je dispose également de bonnes capacités de communications. Je suis capable de travailler efficacement au sein d'une équipe et d'y apporter moi-même ma contribution. Je suis consciencieux et aime le goût du travail. Je n'ai pas peur des objectifs à court-terme, ni de travailler sur des plus grands projets.



Je recherche actuellement un emploi au sein duquel je pourrais apporter mon expertise ainsi que mes compétences. Je souhaite également enrichir mon expérience mais aussi compléter mes connaissances.



-------------------------------------------



I have good analytical skills and a good capacity for synthesis. My fields are security issues in Europe including issues related to North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Security and Defence Policy. I am able to do research on specific issues related to international relations in order to make an overall and relevant analysis.



I also have good communication capabilities. I am able to work effectively within a team and bring my contribution. I am conscientious and loves the taste of the finished work. I'm not afraid of short-term goals, or work on larger projects.



I am currently looking for a job in which I could bring my expertise and my skills. I also want to enrich my experience but also supplement my knowledge.



Spécialités

Geopolitics, International Relations Theory, International Economic Relations, International Organizations, Comparative Politics of Western states, political theories and systems of the EU Foreign Policy, Foreign Policy of Belgium and the United States, diplomatic issues seminar, International Security and Strategy, international Negotiation



Mes compétences :

Relations internationales

Négociation internationale

Diplomatie