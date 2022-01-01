Charles MALVOISIN

Entreprises
-
BWT France - PERMO
- Ingénieur d'affaires
Technique | Saint-Denis (11310)
2008 - maintenant
-
SUN CHEMICALS
- Ingénieur
Technique | Compiègne (60200)
2006 - 2007
-
LABORATOIRES EXECOR
- Ingénieur
Technique | Mareil-en-France (95850)
2006 - 2008
Formations
-
Paris 13 Psychologie
- élève
Psychologie | Villetaneuse (93430)
2007 - 2007
-
PARIS 13 - UFR DES LETTRES, DES SCIENCES DE L'HOMME ET DES SOCIETES
- élève
Langues étrangères | Villetaneuse (93430)
2006 - 2006
-
FACULTE DE MEDECINE LARIBOISIERE
- élève
Médecine | Paris (75000)
1998 - 2000
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel