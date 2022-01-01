Charles MORADELL CASELLAS

Broker indépendant travaillant surtout dans l'immobilier de prestige, hôtellerie, restauration. Je suis régulièrement contacté par des personnes morales ou pas privés qui souhaitent investir dans les meilleurs marchés. De formation hôtelière, expérience en création d'entreprise (restauration) je peux être un soutien pour tout créateur d'établissement hôtelier et autre (environnement du luxe). J'élargie mon rayon d'action pour les achats immobiliers dans le domaine du grand standing et parfois autres... Bien sûr, un partenariat ou mise en relation avec d'autres investisseurs est possible.



Independent broker working primarily in the luxury real estate, hotels, restaurants. I am regularly contacted by corporations or private person wishing to invest in the best markets. Hospitality training, experience in business creation (restauration) I can be a support for any creator of hotel establishments and other (environmental luxury). I extended my range to real estate purchases in the field of luxury and some other ... Of course, a partnership or linking with other investors is possible.



Mes compétences :

Luxury Brand Marketing

Business Coaching

Management Consulting

Luxury Lifestyle

Marketing Strategy

Real Estate Development

Hotel Management

Project Management

Financial Stratégie