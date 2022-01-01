Charles MORADELL CASELLAS

Menu

En résumé

Broker indépendant travaillant surtout dans l'immobilier de prestige, hôtellerie, restauration. Je suis régulièrement contacté par des personnes morales ou pas privés qui souhaitent investir dans les meilleurs marchés. De formation hôtelière, expérience en création d'entreprise (restauration) je peux être un soutien pour tout créateur d'établissement hôtelier et autre (environnement du luxe). J'élargie mon rayon d'action pour les achats immobiliers dans le domaine du grand standing et parfois autres... Bien sûr, un partenariat ou mise en relation avec d'autres investisseurs est possible.

Independent broker working primarily in the luxury real estate, hotels, restaurants. I am regularly contacted by corporations or private person wishing to invest in the best markets. Hospitality training, experience in business creation (restauration) I can be a support for any creator of hotel establishments and other (environmental luxury). I extended my range to real estate purchases in the field of luxury and some other ... Of course, a partnership or linking with other investors is possible.

Mes compétences :
Luxury Brand Marketing
Business Coaching
Management Consulting
Luxury Lifestyle
Marketing Strategy
Real Estate Development
Hotel Management
Project Management
Financial Stratégie

Entreprises

  • Www.realmarkglobal.com - BUSINESS PROVIDER WORLD WIDE

    2014 - maintenant
    Realmark Global Direct Consultants, partners and networks operate in over 125 different countries as global brokers in commercial & residential real estate and luxury goods, acting for you through worldwide partnerships in investing, buying, selling, developing & financing.

  • BUSINESS PROVIDER WORLDWIDE - SELF EMPLOYED

    2002 - maintenant PLEASE VISIT http://businessproviderworldwide.kazeo.com

Formations

  • LTC College EASTBOURNE (Eastbourne)

    Eastbourne 1988 - 1989 Hotel Management & Oxford, Cambridge English exams

  • Private Hostellerie School Of Smermesnil (Smeermesnil)

    Smeermesnil 1982 - 1985 Diplômes en restauration

    Hotellerie-restauration education

