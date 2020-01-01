Menu

Charlotte HUG

ROUFFACH

En résumé

I am currently teacher in Computer Science and head of ICT at the French Ministry of Agriculture at the EPLEFPA Sillons de Haute Alsace. I was previously intern at EPLEFPA Le Valentin in Valence.

I was Associate Professor with tenure at University Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne and researcher at the Centre de Recherche en Informatique from September 2010 to September 2015. I got my PhD from Joseph Fourier University –Grenoble I in October 2009. My research and teaching interests included information systems engineering, process modeling and meta modeling for ISE and in Humanities.

Then I decided to move to agriculture and particularly to goat breeding during 1 year, before becoming computer science teacher in agricultural teaching institutions.

Mes compétences :
Conception
Eclipse
Framework
Gestion de projet
Ingénierie
Modélisation
Modélisation UML
Process
RUP
Scrum
Symphony
Systèmes d'Information
UML

Entreprises

  • EPLEFPA Les Sillons de Haute Alsace - Professeur en Technologies Informatiques et Multimedia

    2017 - maintenant

  • EPLEFPA Le Valentin - Enseignante stagiaire

    2016 - 2017

  • EA en Agriculture Biologique à Montbrun les Bains - Chevrière- fromagère

    2016 - 2016

  • Université Paris 1 - Panthéon - Sorbonne - Maître de conférences

    2010 - 2015

  • Heritage Laboratory - CSIC - Post-doctorat

    2010 - 2010

  • Ensimag - Grenoble INP - Attachée Temporaire d'Enseignement et de Recherche

    2009 - 2010 Enseignement en base de données. Recherche au Laboratoire d'Informatique de Grenoble

  • University of technology sydney - Recherche

    2008 - 2008

  • IUT 2 Grenoble - Monitrice

    2007 - 2009 Enseignante en Conception et Langages Orientés Objet

  • UFR Economie Stratégie Entreprises - Monitrice

    2006 - 2007 Informatique

  • Laboratoire d'Informatique de Grenoble - Doctorante

    2006 - 2009 voir http://membres-lig.imag.fr/charlotte.hug

  • LOHR Industrie - Stagiaire - Assistante chef de projet

    2005 - 2005 Service Informatique

  • 3WPROD - Stagiaire - Analyste Développeur

    2003 - 2003

Formations