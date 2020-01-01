Charlotte HUG

I am currently teacher in Computer Science and head of ICT at the French Ministry of Agriculture at the EPLEFPA Sillons de Haute Alsace. I was previously intern at EPLEFPA Le Valentin in Valence.



I was Associate Professor with tenure at University Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne and researcher at the Centre de Recherche en Informatique from September 2010 to September 2015. I got my PhD from Joseph Fourier University –Grenoble I in October 2009. My research and teaching interests included information systems engineering, process modeling and meta modeling for ISE and in Humanities.



Then I decided to move to agriculture and particularly to goat breeding during 1 year, before becoming computer science teacher in agricultural teaching institutions.



Mes compétences :

Conception

Eclipse

Framework

Gestion de projet

Ingénierie

Modélisation

Modélisation UML

Process

RUP

Scrum

Symphony

Systèmes d'Information

UML