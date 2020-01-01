Charlotte TASSIN

2018 - maintenantPsychiatrie infanto-juvénile (0 à 16 ans)
.Bilans et suivis individuels d’enfants âgés de 3 à 14 ans présentant diverses pathologies
SMPP VAN BELLEGHEM - Faches-Thumesnil
- Psychomotricienne stagiaire
2017 - 2018Psychiatrie adulte - dépression, anxiété et burn-out
.Prises en soin individuelles (médiation principale : la relaxation)
HOPITAL DE JOUR LES MOSAÏQUES - Lille
- Psychomotricienne stagiaire
2017 - 2018Pédopsychiatrie - enfants (3-7 ans) avec Troubles Envahissants du Développement
.Prise en soin individuelle d’un enfant
.Participation au groupe « conte »
.Co-animation d’un groupe de balnéothérapie
HOPITAL SAINT VINCENT - Lille
- Psychomotricienne stagiaire