Menu

Charlotte TASSIN

LILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
dynamique
Motivée
Organisée
Perfectionniste
Rigoureuse

Entreprises

  • CMP INFANTO-JUVENILE -Haubourdin - Psychomotricienne

    2018 - maintenant Psychiatrie infanto-juvénile (0 à 16 ans)
    .Bilans et suivis individuels d’enfants âgés de 3 à 14 ans présentant diverses pathologies

  • SMPP VAN BELLEGHEM - Faches-Thumesnil - Psychomotricienne stagiaire

    2017 - 2018 Psychiatrie adulte - dépression, anxiété et burn-out
    .Prises en soin individuelles (médiation principale : la relaxation)

  • HOPITAL DE JOUR LES MOSAÏQUES - Lille - Psychomotricienne stagiaire

    2017 - 2018 Pédopsychiatrie - enfants (3-7 ans) avec Troubles Envahissants du Développement
    .Prise en soin individuelle d’un enfant
    .Participation au groupe « conte »
    .Co-animation d’un groupe de balnéothérapie

  • HOPITAL SAINT VINCENT - Lille - Psychomotricienne stagiaire

    2017 - 2017 Psychiatrie adulte - Unité Troubles du Comportement Alimentaire (TCA)

  • CLINIQUE MAISON FLEURIE - Faches-Thumesnil - Psychomotricienne stagiaire

    2017 - 2017 Psychiatrie adulte - dépression, anxiété et burn-out
    .Co-animation de groupes psychomoteurs (relaxation, éveil corporel, théâtre, corps et voix, yoga)

  • CMP INFANTO-JUVENILE La Madeleine - Psychomotricienne stagiaire

    2017 - 2017 Psychiatrie infanto-juvénile (0 à 16 ans)

  • ACCUEIL LES TOURNESOLS - Marcq En Baroeul - Psychomotricienne stagiaire

    2016 - 2017 Structure d’accueil pour enfants porteurs de polyhandicap
    .Prises en soin individuelles en snoezelen

  • Résidence Saint Maur- La Madeleine - Psychomotricienne stagiaire

    2016 - 2016 Gériatrie - Structure d’hébergement pour personnes âgées dépendantes

  • Tape À L'oeil - Acheteuse en prêt-à-porter

    Wasquehal 2013 - 2014

  • Tape À L'oeil - Assistante achat

    Wasquehal 2010 - 2013

Formations

  • IFP Raymond Leclercq (Loos)

    Loos 2015 - 2018 Diplôme d'Etat de Psychomotricien

  • ISEG (Lille)

    Lille 2004 - 2009 CHEF DE PRODUIT

    Master 2 Marketing Relationnel spécialisation Chef de produit