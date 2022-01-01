Chokri CHOKRI ABDI (ABDI)

August 2021: International Material Data System (IMDS), With "Will Martin" EPR Consulting Ltd London

March 2021 : VDA 6.3 training "Internal auditor & Process audit according to Check-liste VDA 6.3 & Product life cycle

February 2021 : MSA and SPC training By: LMI " LEAN MANAGEMENT INSTITUT""

March 2019 IPC A 610G Changes and Re-certification Overview

November 2018 APQP / PPAP Training

November 2018 Process Auditing Training

October 2018 Reverse PFMEA Training

July 2018: IATF Internal Auditor Training

December 2017: Certified IPC Specialist: TEAM Partner

Sep 2017: Emotional intelligence certification training

August 2016: MSA Training

June 2016 : French Vehicle Equipment Industries Association (FIEV V2 AUDIT) with DQS Maghreb

January2016: PFMEA training with EDF Conseils

September 2015 : Aviation Traineeship for A350 in Lacroix France (NANTES)

October 2013: SPC / MSP training (Statistical Process Control) with TÜV Rheinland

October 2012: Aerospace training to parent company (Lacroix electronics Nantes France)

April 2012: Training (CDQR): TECHNOFAN Aeronautics in Toulouse France

March 2011: Professional training in EN9100 version 2008 with TÜV Rheinland

December 2010: FMEA process training + QRQC with TÜV Rheinland

2005-2007: Master's degree in electrical engineering BAC/4; (Higher School of Technology and Computer Of Tunisia)

2002-2005: High degree in Electric engineering; ESTI

1998-2002: Baccalaureate degree in experimental science