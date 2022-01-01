Chokri CHOKRI ABDI (ABDI)

Menu

August 2021: International Material Data System (IMDS), With "Will Martin" EPR Consulting Ltd London
March 2021 : VDA 6.3 training "Internal auditor & Process audit according to Check-liste VDA 6.3 & Product life cycle
February 2021 : MSA and SPC training By: LMI " LEAN MANAGEMENT INSTITUT""
March 2019 IPC A 610G Changes and Re-certification Overview
November 2018 APQP / PPAP Training
November 2018 Process Auditing Training
October 2018 Reverse PFMEA Training
July 2018: IATF Internal Auditor Training
December 2017: Certified IPC Specialist: TEAM Partner
Sep 2017: Emotional intelligence certification training
August 2016: MSA Training
June 2016 : French Vehicle Equipment Industries Association (FIEV V2 AUDIT) with DQS Maghreb
January2016: PFMEA training with EDF Conseils
September 2015 : Aviation Traineeship for A350 in Lacroix France (NANTES)
October 2013: SPC / MSP training (Statistical Process Control) with TÜV Rheinland
October 2012: Aerospace training to parent company (Lacroix electronics Nantes France)
April 2012: Training (CDQR): TECHNOFAN Aeronautics in Toulouse France
March 2011: Professional training in EN9100 version 2008 with TÜV Rheinland
December 2010: FMEA process training + QRQC with TÜV Rheinland
2005-2007: Master's degree in electrical engineering BAC/4; (Higher School of Technology and Computer Of Tunisia)
2002-2005: High degree in Electric engineering; ESTI
1998-2002: Baccalaureate degree in experimental science

Entreprises

  • Lacroix Electronics - Customer & Project Quality Engineer

    Saint Pierre Montlimart 2010 - maintenant Performs 8D’s and manages control plans as needed;
    -Pilot PFMEAs, APQP, Control Plan, PPAP, MSA, SPC, FAI, PSW (Part Submission Warrant) activities;
    -Sets and monitors SPC data to ensure delivery of consistent quality from suppliers or to customers;
    -Sets standards for determining non-conforming materials and scrap review;
    -Follows-up and responds to customer concerns with regards to quality;
    -Plans and coordinates PPAP documentation and submissions;
    -Drives supplier quality improvement by providing engineering analysis related to component specifications and root cause
    analysis
    -Sets and Certify Aerospace First Article Inspection Requirement AS9102, And Provide objective evidence that all engineering
    design and specification requirements are properly understood, accounted for, verified, and documented
    -Partners with key suppliers and manufacturing personnel to reduce defects and improve yield. Participates in supplier selection
    and qualification processes.
    -Develops gauging and controls calibration schedules of the measurement instrument;
    -Assists in the development of standardized work processes and process improvements;
    -Assists in the implementation of ISO and TS (IATF) initiatives;
    -Take responsibility for KPI‘s: customer claims, customer ppm, poor quality costs
    -Daily and monthly Reporting of quality KPI’s (CATS, outgoing inspection FPY, scrap %, …)
    -Manage the follow-up of the return of the non-conform goods,
    -Check the analysis results of the products and introduce a repairing action plan

  • Sagemcom - Responsable qualité CMS

    Rueil-Malmaison 2007 - 2007 -Validation des lignes CMS
    -Préparation des indicateurs qualité interne
    -Audit interne
    -Validation de rebut
    -Animation des QRQC ligne
    -Mise en place des plans de contrôle
    -Mise en place des actions correctives et préventive suite au dérive process
    -Gestion d'un équipe de 8 contrôleuses qualité
    -Validation des dossiers de fabrication
    -Validation des nouveaux projets et avis de modification
    -Mise en place des alertes qualité suite à des défauts qualité détectés en interne
    -Assistance dans les réunions de chantier
    -Participation aux préparations des audits client et audits de certification

  • H2M TECHNOLOGIE - Stagiare

    2007 - 2007 H2M TECHNOLOGIE Electronique et Projet de fin d'étude
    électricité industrielles

  • SNCFT TUNISIE - Stagiaire

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieur De Technologies Et Informatique De Cartage(ESTI) (Charguia)

    Charguia 2002 - 2007 Maitrise

    J'ai eu mon diplôme de maîtrise en génie électrique spécialité informatique industrielle
    en 2007

  • ESTI Ecole Supérieure De Technologies Et Informatique (Tunis Carthage)

    Tunis Carthage 2002 - 2005 Diplôme de premier cycle en génie électrique

  • Lycée Tahar Ben Achour Nefza (Béja)

    Béja 1998 - 2002 Baccalauréat en Sciences expérimental

