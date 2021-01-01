Chris CHRIS HILL - VITRUVIAN (HILL)

Menu

En résumé

I am the Operations Director for Vitruvian Consultants, we are a specialist Offshore Oil and gas & Offshore Renewables Engineering recruitment company that focuses on putting together full project teams for our clients on a global scale.

We are very busy in the French market and are always looking to work with both new clients looking to add to their current teams as well as candidates that are interested in their next position.

Message us for further details,

Chris.
Chris.hill@vitruvian-consultants.com
0044 (0) 1302 359 003
0044 (0) 7595 654 557.

Entreprises

  • Vitruvian Consultants Ltd - Recruitment Specialists

    Ressources humaines | Doncaster 2008 - maintenant Vitruvian Consultants are a specialist Offshore Oil & Gas & Offshore Renewables Recruitment business that operates on a Global scale. We specialise in advising our clients as well as putting together full project teams for challenging Energy projects worldwide.

Formations

Réseau

