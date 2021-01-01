Menu

Christel POUCHET BUCCAFURRI

ECHILLAIS

Immobilier
Management
Gestion immobilière
Logement social

  • AGENCE DU PONANT - Responsable service gestion / location (GERANTE)

    2008 - 2015 J'ai créé cette entreprise en 2008 dans laquelle j'ai développé un portefeuille de gestion d'environ 150 lots.

  • AKI IMMOBILIER - Négociatrice

    2006 - 2008

  • ALBA IMMOBILIER - Négociatrice

    Clichy 2004 - 2005

  • ESPACE IMMO - Agent commercial

    2002 - 2004

  • SANSON IMMOBILIER - Agent commercial

    1999 - 2001

  • Lycée Join Lambert

    Rouen 1999 - 2001 BTS Professions Immobilières

  • Université Française Du Pacifique (Nouméa)

    Nouméa 1998 - 1999 DEUG Langues Étrangères Appliquées

