Christelle BADEL (VEQUAUD)
Christelle BADEL (VEQUAUD)
Christelle Badel
Rédactrice web SEO Freelance
Davézieux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Christelle Badel
- Rédactrice web SEO Freelance
Autre | Davézieux (07430)
2022 - maintenant
Arjowiggins Creative Papers
- Assistante commerciale export
Commercial | Annonay (07100)
2011 - 2019
Castel Freres
- Assistante commerciale export
Commercial | Saint-Priest (07000)
2010 - 2011
Krannich Solar
- Assistante achats
Commercial | Félines (07340)
2010 - 2010
Arjowiggins France
- Assistante commerciale export
Commercial | Annonay (07100)
2004 - 2009
Teintures de l'Ay
- Assistante commerciale
Commercial | Ardoix (07290)
2004 - 2004
Lafuma
- Assistante administrative
Administratif | Anneyron (26140)
2003 - 2003
Lactalis Deutschland GMBH
- Assistante commerciale
Commercial | Kehl
2003 - 2003
Formations
Certification Google Ateliers Numériques - "Fondamentaux Du Marketing Digital"
2021 - 2022
Formation Rédaction Web SEO Avec Lucie Rondelet
2021 - 2022
Lycée La Providence
Cholet (49300)
2002 - 2003
TS+ Assistant Commercial Européen
Lycée Barthélemy De Laffemas
Valence (16460)
2000 - 2002
BTS Assistant Secrétaire Trilingue
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
