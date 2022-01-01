Menu

Christelle BADEL (VEQUAUD)

  • Christelle Badel
  • Rédactrice web SEO Freelance

Davézieux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Christelle Badel - Rédactrice web SEO Freelance

    Autre | Davézieux (07430) 2022 - maintenant

  • Arjowiggins Creative Papers - Assistante commerciale export

    Commercial | Annonay (07100) 2011 - 2019

  • Castel Freres - Assistante commerciale export

    Commercial | Saint-Priest (07000) 2010 - 2011

  • Krannich Solar - Assistante achats

    Commercial | Félines (07340) 2010 - 2010

  • Arjowiggins France - Assistante commerciale export

    Commercial | Annonay (07100) 2004 - 2009

  • Teintures de l'Ay - Assistante commerciale

    Commercial | Ardoix (07290) 2004 - 2004

  • Lafuma - Assistante administrative

    Administratif | Anneyron (26140) 2003 - 2003

  • Lactalis Deutschland GMBH - Assistante commerciale

    Commercial | Kehl 2003 - 2003

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

