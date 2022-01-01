Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle CLAVOS
Ajouter
Christelle CLAVOS
CLICHY 92
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Thomas cook
- Assistante commercial btob
2010 - maintenant
Expedia
- Agent de voyages
PARIS
2005 - 2010
Formations
INFA
Nogent Sur Marne
2013 - 2012
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel