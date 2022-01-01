Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle COUTURIER
Ajouter
Christelle COUTURIER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Dispensaire Emile Roux
- Chargée de Mission
2019 - maintenant
Chargée de missions santé précarité
Conseil Départemental du Puy-de-dôme
- Conseillère en Insertion Professionnelle
2008 - 2019
Formations
INSET Montpellier
Montpellier
2012 - 2014
certification
AFPA Beaumont
Clermont Ferrand
2007 - 2007
Titre Professionnel
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel