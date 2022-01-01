Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle DEJOUET
Ajouter
Christelle DEJOUET
Strasbourg
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Lidl France
- Responsable Implantation
Strasbourg
2012 - 2016
Lidl France
- Responsable de magasin
Strasbourg
2007 - 2010
Formations
Pierre Mendes France (Meru)
Meru
1992 - 1996
Réseau
Stephane GÂTY