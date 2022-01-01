Menu

Christelle DEJOUET

Strasbourg

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Lidl France - Responsable Implantation

    Strasbourg 2012 - 2016

  • Lidl France - Responsable de magasin

    Strasbourg 2007 - 2010

Formations

  • Pierre Mendes France (Meru)

    Meru 1992 - 1996

Réseau