Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle DENE
Ajouter
Christelle DENE
LE PERREUX SUR MARNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FIJ
- étudiante
LE PERREUX SUR MARNE
2013 - 2014
APEEE
- Commis de cuisine
2009 - 2012
Formations
Lycée Technique Emile Peytavin
Mende
1998 - 2000
Réseau
Christelle DENE