Christelle GARNIER

MEYLAN

Entreprises

  • ROLLS-ROYCE CIVIL NUCLEAR SAS - Juriste Contrats Internationaux

    2009 - maintenant Functional manager of 2 in-house and a trainee.

    Advising CEO, Directors & Managers of 2 companies: Rolls-Royce Civil Nuclear and Rolls-Royce Nuclear Field Services.

    Main fields of expertises:
    - engineering (EPC contracts), industrial projets : from bid phase to project execution,
    - consortium, memorandun of understanding,
    - business & contract law,
    - export control of dual use goods,
    - ethics (UK anti-bribery law),
    - competition law.

    Experiences with Russia, East of Europe, Brazil, UK & France.

  • Total - Juriste

    COURBEVOIE 2004 - 2009 Advised Managers & Directors of ATOFINA (chemicals), CRAY VALLEY (Resins), BOSTIK (Mastics), TOTAL PETROCHEMICALS (Petrochemicals), GPN (Fertilizing), RETIA (Cleanup of closed Seveso plants).

    Main field of expertises:
    -Industrial, commercial, intellectual property, R&D, distributorship/agency contract,
    - competition law,
    - REACH regulation and negotiation of consortium

    Experience with Europeans.
    Biggest deal: €500M (EPC contract for a new petrochemical unit plant).
    Management of trainees.

Formations

  • Université (Orleans)

    Orleans 2001 - 2002

