Christelle GARNIER

ROLLS-ROYCE CIVIL NUCLEAR SAS
- Juriste Contrats Internationaux
2009 - maintenantFunctional manager of 2 in-house and a trainee.
Advising CEO, Directors & Managers of 2 companies: Rolls-Royce Civil Nuclear and Rolls-Royce Nuclear Field Services.
Main fields of expertises:
- engineering (EPC contracts), industrial projets : from bid phase to project execution,
- consortium, memorandun of understanding,
- business & contract law,
- export control of dual use goods,
- ethics (UK anti-bribery law),
- competition law.
Experiences with Russia, East of Europe, Brazil, UK & France.
Total
- Juriste
COURBEVOIE2004 - 2009Advised Managers & Directors of ATOFINA (chemicals), CRAY VALLEY (Resins), BOSTIK (Mastics), TOTAL PETROCHEMICALS (Petrochemicals), GPN (Fertilizing), RETIA (Cleanup of closed Seveso plants).
Main field of expertises:
-Industrial, commercial, intellectual property, R&D, distributorship/agency contract,
- competition law,
- REACH regulation and negotiation of consortium
Experience with Europeans.
Biggest deal: €500M (EPC contract for a new petrochemical unit plant).
Management of trainees.