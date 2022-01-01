Menu

Christelle GIANSILI

CUTTOLI CORTICCHIATO

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Creche parentale - A t s e m

    2014 - 2014

Formations

  • LEP FINOSELLO (Ajaccio)

    Ajaccio 2002 - 2004

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel