Menu

Christelle GIUGLARIS

MOUANS-SARTOUX

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Miss épile - Accueil ,soin demander ,conseil ,vente

    2006 - maintenant

Formations

  • ECF Nice

    Nice 2013 - 2014 en cours

    doit repasser la conduite et les manoeuvres

  • CENTRE AFPA

    Cannes La Bocca 2009 - 2010 serveuse en restaurant

  • Ecole Elégance Gontard (Nice)

    Nice 2006 - 2008

  • Ecole Balzac

    Cannes 2004 - 2006 cap esthetique

    esthetique

Réseau