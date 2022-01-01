Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle GOUNONGBE
Ajouter
Christelle GOUNONGBE
COTONOU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MTN BENIN
- Stagiaire Mobile money
2014 - 2014
Recrutement marchands accepteurs de paiement
MTN Benin
- Stagiaire
2013 - 2014
Recrutement des marchands MobileMoney
Benin Telecoms SA
- Stagiaire
2012 - 2012
Moov Benin
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011
ATRPT
- Stagiaire
Blagnac
2011 - 2011
Benin Telecoms SA
- Stagiaire
2010 - 2010
Formations
ECOLE SUPERIEURE MULTINATIONALE DES TELECOMMUNICATIONS (ESMT) (Dakar)
Dakar
2011 - 2013
Ingénieur Technico-commercial
ESMT DAKAR
2009 - 2011
DTS Télécommunications option Technico-commerciale
Réseau
Anna-Marie DANTANI NOMAO
Anselme AYANOU
Chamsdine KADIRI
Ibrahima Diop NDIAYE
Michael KPATENON
Olivier HODONOU
Pamphile S. HOUANVOEKE
Saleem GADJE
Shegun Yanick Tresor AFFOGNON
Yacouba MOUMOUNI