Christelle GUINTARD

ORLEANS

En résumé

Profil :
Stratégie Marketing / Communication
Marketing Relationnel
Création de supports de communication (print et web) : flyers, affiches, mailings
CMS : Joomla et Wordpress




Mes compétences :
Marketing
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Adobe InDesign
Joomla
Wordpress
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
Adobe Photoshop
Communication
Gestion budgétaire
Marketing direct
Marketing relationnel

Entreprises

  • Centr'Achats - Chargée de Mission

    2014 - maintenant Gérer la relation avec les adhérents : recensement des besoins, communication sur les marchés...
    Rechercher et faire adhérer des prospects
    Coordonner l'équipe projet achats, suivi des marchés
    Gérer la communication de Centr'Achats et assurer la gestion du site Web
    Suivi budgétaire

  • CDGP, filiale de COFINOGA - Chargée de Marketing et Communication

    2006 - 2014 - Élaboration et mise en œuvre de stratégies de communication
    - Mise en place des opérations de marketing direct (définition des cibles et des offres commerciales, respect des contraintes internes et juridiques, contrôle des documents et données destinées aux clients)
    - Analyse des rendements des opérations
    - Contribution à l’amélioration de la performance du portefeuille (montée en gamme, conception de la politique tarifaire)
    - Création de supports de communication print et web, suivi de la chaîne graphique
    - Rédaction d'articles dans le journal interne, de mailings et de scripts
    - Organisation d'évènements : petits déjeuners, challenge, jeu concours
    - Présentation des actions auprès des dirigeants, des prestataires et des équipes opérationnelles
    - Négociation commerciale
    - Administration et gestion des CMS : Joomla et Wordpress
    - Réseaux sociaux
    - Utilisation des logiciels PAO: Photoshop et InDesign
    - Déclinaison et respect du budget global annuel, 2 millions d’euros de budget et 124 millions d’euros de chiffre d’affaires annuel générés
    - Optimisation du ratio frais commerciaux / chiffre d’affaires
    - Connaissance du CRM

  • SOCIETE GENERALE - Groupe de Charente et Saintonge - Assistante responsable marketing

    2002 - 2002 Stage : 6 mois

    - Mise en place et suivi d'opérations sur le marché des Jeunes
    - Suivi de la production
    - Suivi de challenge
    - Assistance aux agences bancaires
    - Etudes de marché locales
    - Développement des partenariats
    -Création d'évènements : soirée Baccalauréat...

  • CREDIT AGRICOLE QUERCY ROUERGUE - Analyste Marketing

    Montrouge 2002 - 2006
    - Mise en place et suivi d'opérations sur le marché des Particuliers : campagne Epargne, Habitat, pré-attribution Crédit à la consommation.
    - Soutien et animation des agences
    - Mise en place d'évènements : salon de l'habitat...

Formations