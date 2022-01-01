Christelle HESS

Mes compétences :
Microsoft PowerPoint
Business law
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Access
Finance & accounting
Marketing
Management
Entreprises
SES-STERLING GmbH, Germany
- Commercial Assistant
2016 - 2016Intern in Sales department and Direction Personal Assistant :
- Orders and offers keyboarding and follow-up customers.
- Statistical projet with turnover data
SES-STERLING, Saint-Louis, France
- Assistant Director and Assistant Accounting department
2015 - 2015Intern in Accounting department for 1 month :
- balance out credits and debits
- check and bill of exchange processing
- Financial Analyse
- Other operational accounting task
Le courrier de Floride, Florida, United-States
- Maketing assistant
2015 - 2015Marketing assistant in the Marketing/Advertising department of a newspaper in Florida, United-States.
- Creation of customer date
- Prospection and Communication Action
- Visit new customer
SES-STERLING, Saint Louis, France
- Import/Export Assistant
2014 - 2014Intern in Import/Export department :
- Offers and orders keyboarding;
- follow-up customer : delivery time, contact with distributors and other international customer
SES-STERLING, Saint-Louis, France
- Production intern
2013 - 2014Participation in the supply chain and follow up a product from its production to its commercialization
Formations
BBA EDHEC (Nice)
Nice2013 - maintenant2017: BBA EDHEC, EDHEC Business, 4-year program in
Expected graduation date 2017
BBA EDHEC (Nice)
Nice2013 - maintenantFinance
#1st Business Bachelor in Administration of France
During the first two year, I've studied matters around business : law, accounting, economics, financial analyse, marketing, the Microsoft pack, etc.
I also participated in an association : "N'oublions pas Ceux qui Oublient ", which raised funds for Alzheimer ill. We won the price of the best association, it is a competition that my school organi