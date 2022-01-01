Menu

Christelle HESS

NICE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft PowerPoint
Business law
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Access
Finance & accounting
Marketing
Management

Entreprises

  • SES-STERLING GmbH, Germany - Commercial Assistant

    2016 - 2016 Intern in Sales department and Direction Personal Assistant :
    - Orders and offers keyboarding and follow-up customers.
    - Statistical projet with turnover data

  • SES-STERLING, Saint-Louis, France - Assistant Director and Assistant Accounting department

    2015 - 2015 Intern in Accounting department for 1 month :
    - balance out credits and debits
    - check and bill of exchange processing
    - Financial Analyse
    - Other operational accounting task

  • Le courrier de Floride, Florida, United-States - Maketing assistant

    2015 - 2015 Marketing assistant in the Marketing/Advertising department of a newspaper in Florida, United-States.
    - Creation of customer date
    - Prospection and Communication Action
    - Visit new customer

  • SES-STERLING, Saint Louis, France - Import/Export Assistant

    2014 - 2014 Intern in Import/Export department :
    - Offers and orders keyboarding;
    - follow-up customer : delivery time, contact with distributors and other international customer

  • SES-STERLING, Saint-Louis, France - Production intern

    2013 - 2014 Participation in the supply chain and follow up a product from its production to its commercialization

Formations

  • BBA EDHEC (Nice)

    Nice 2013 - maintenant 2017: BBA EDHEC, EDHEC Business, 4-year program in
    Expected graduation date 2017

  • Mermoz High School

    Saint Louis 2010 - 2013 Good

    - Get my High School Diploma with honors (15,77/20 )

    In 2012 : 2nd in "Mathematics Olympiad", a maths' regional competition

